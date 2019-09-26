Arab Reading Challenge TV show set to go on air this Friday

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 26th Sep, 2019) The Arab Reading Challenge, the first-of-its kind reality television show, is set to go on air this Friday, 27th September 2019, on MBC1, where millions of viewers can tune in for the first episode at 21:00 UAE time, and watch 16 semi-finalists from 14 countries compete during eight episodes to become the Arab Reading Champion 2019.

Viewers will closely follow the progress and performance of the contestants as they partake in a set of challenges and activities, and answer tough questions before a panel of judges. The show, which will air every Friday, will provide an insight into the evaluation process of the contestants, filtering them down to five finalists who will reach the final ceremony, which will see the announcement of the winner on the last episode to be broadcasted live.

The Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives turned the semi-finals of the challenge into a tv show this year to highlight the importance of reading in shaping young personalities and recognising young readers who worked tirelessly to develop their personalities and reach this far into the competition.

The show is produced by Fremantle, the creators of widely-acclaimed talent shows, including "The X Factor" and "Arabs Got Talent".

The winner, to be announced in November at a grand ceremony at the Dubai Opera, will take home AED500,000 as part of the challenge, which will distribute cash prizes worth AED11 million.

The 4th edition of the challenge has attracted 13.5 million students from 49 countries, a fourfold rise from the first edition, which saw 3.5 million students from 15 countries in 2016.

Moroccan Mariam Amjoun was crowned the Arab Reading Champion last year, while Al Ekhlas School from Kuwait won the "best school" award, ahead of 52,000 schools. Out of 86,000 supervisors, Aisha Al Tuwairki from Saudi Arabia won the "outstanding supervisor" award.

In 2017, Palestinian Afaf Al Sharif, won the second edition of the Arab Reading Challenge. Al Iman School from Bahrain won the "best school" award, while Houriya Al Thil from Morocco won the "outstanding supervisor" award.

Algerian student, Abdullah Farah, was the first Arab Reading Champion in 2016, and Tala'a Al Amal School from Palestine won the "best school" award.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, launched the Arab Reading Challenge in 2015 to encourage school students across the Arab world to read and critique 50 books in one academic year.