Arab-Sino Cooperation Based On Mutual Respect, Cultural Commonalities: Nahyan Bin Mubarak

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Thu 17th October 2019 | 11:15 PM

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 17th Oct, 2019) Niu Xiping, the Secretary - General of the International Confucian Association, hailed the UAE's efforts to promote the values of peaceful co-existence, tolerance and cultural pluralism.

The Chinese intellectual made the statement at a two-day conference on the dialogue between Arab and Chinese civilisations, which was organised by the Ministry of Tolerance, in cooperation with the International Confucian Association in Abu Dhabi and concluded today.

Addressing the conference, Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance, said that Arab-Sino cooperation is based on respect and cultural commonalities, noting that the conference addressed ways of enhancing cooperation between the two sides under the framework of human fraternity.

Sheikh Nahyan praised the efforts of the conference’s participants through the working papers presented during its five main sessions, which discussed, inter alia, the social and corporate governance in the Chinese and Arab civilisations.

During the meeting, Sheikh Nahyan touched on a range of issues, including translation, science and innovation, stressing that he is interested in learning about the conference’s recommendations, which could be key to promoting overall Sino-Arab relations.

