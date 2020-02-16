‘Arab Social Media Influencers Majlis’ discusses women’s influential role on social media platforms

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 16th Feb, 2020) Arab women are playing a key role in enriching social media platforms with their knowledge and perspectives through their participation in various conversations, prominent local and regional influencers said at the ‘Arab Social Media Influencers Majlis’, which was held on the sidelines of the Global Women’s Forum Dubai, GWFD 2020, on Sunday.

The session was organised by the Arab Social Media Influencers Club, ASMIC, an initiative of the Dubai Press Club, DPC.

Social media influencers took part in an interactive discussion on the first day of GWFD 2020 to highlight how Arab women are serving as an influential force for innovation and change through their social media engagement The session, which was moderated by renowned tv presenter Lojain Omran, also explored the power of women in shaping their societies through social media.

Speakers noted the UAE’s unwavering commitment to empowering women and supporting their advancement across various fields, which led to women becoming equal partners in the nation’s development process. "Social media influencers are "soldiers" and smart governments should harness their power to positively serve society," Omran said.

Emirati social media influencer Taim Al Falasi said that social media platforms opened the doors for her to embark on an entrepreneurial journey.

When she first joined social media, she thought it was a "bubble" that will "burst" any time, but thanks to social media platforms, she was able to launch successful businesses.

Influencers attending the session were of the opinion that social media influencers should be positive role models and promote positivity.

Furthermore, as social media influencers are extremely popular among minors and teenagers, panelists said they should exercise self-control, promote positivity and convey positive and meaningful messages. Scientifically-grounded insights on the role of social media influencers in the lives of children and adolescents are still scarce, they said.

Established in 2016, the Arab Social Media Influencers Club aims to enhance Arabic content on social media platforms and encourage innovation and creativity in the different fields that influencers operate within. Additionally, ASMIC seeks to unite the efforts of Arab influencers in facing challenges brought about by various social media networks, making it the largest platform of its kind in the world.

The Arab Social Media Influencers Summit and the Arab Social Media Influencers Award are among the most prominent projects implemented by ASMIC annually. The Club also organises several activities and initiatives related to the social media field.