Arab Social Media Influencers Summit 2025 kicks off in Dubai

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 28th May, 2025) The Arab Social Media Influencers Summit 2025 commenced today in Dubai, marking the concluding day of the Arab Media Summit 2025. The event attracts a wide audience of decision-makers, content creators and digital media professionals.

Recognised as the region’s leading event for social media influencers, the summit aims to spotlight the talents and expertise of Arab influencers across diverse digital platforms.

The agenda for the final day of the Arab Media Summit features approximately 45 events, including media dialogues, workshops, keynote addresses and panel discussions.

Among the highlights is a keynote address by H.

H. Sheikha Latifa bint Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairperson of the Dubai Culture and Arts Authority, exploring the theme of: ‘Media’s Role in the Age of Algorithms’.

Summit discussions shed light on the realities of social media platforms, highlighting inspiring success stories of how ideas have evolved from passion to global outreach and from ambition to entrepreneurial ventures.

The Dubai Press Club will host the Arab Social Media Influencers Award ceremony, an initiative honouring individuals who have effectively used digital media tools to positively impact their communities.