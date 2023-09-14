Open Menu

Arab Strategy Forum Session Explores Political Shifts And Global Economic Trends

Faizan Hashmi Published September 14, 2023 | 11:00 PM

Arab Strategy Forum session explores political shifts and global economic trends

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 14th Sep, 2023) The Arab Strategy Forum held a session addressing the current political shifts and global economic trends, as part of a series of sessions the Forum is organising to provide decision-makers with insight into the current political and economic events, regionally and globally, in line with ASF’s strategy to foster future foresight and raise awareness about future thinking to anticipate future possible scenarios.

The session was attended by H.H. Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Chairman of Dubai Civil Aviation Authority, Chairman of Dubai Airports and Chairman and Chief Executive of Emirates Airline and Group.

The session offered a clear forward-looking perspective on current regional and global events, as well as anticipated challenges, by analysing big data relevant to future geopolitical and economic trends. The aim is to enable strategic planning to navigate potential future political and economic challenges.

The event aligns with ASF’s strategy to support decision-makers and offer guidance on how to address future trends, challenges and opportunities by employing a well-thought-out and balanced approach that takes into account the major political and economic shifts on the regional and global levels.

The effort reflects ASF’s commitment to promoting dialogue and understanding, and to providing decision-makers with a platform to discuss and address major issues.

Launched in 2001 under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, the Arab Strategy Forum focuses on forecasting the future and achieving a deeper understanding of geopolitical and economic issues that impact the Arab world and the international community in general, by employing two complementary approaches: strategic forecasting and future planning.

Bringing together influential leaders and thinkers, the Arab Strategy Forum offers the ideal platform for connecting and communicating through a series of sessions that help us better understand future dynamics and build a better future.

