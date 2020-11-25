UrduPoint.com
Arab Talents, Minds, Expertise Can Turn Region Into Unique Model Of Administrative Development: Mohammed Bin Rashid

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Wed 25th November 2020 | 08:30 PM

Arab talents, minds, expertise can turn region into unique model of administrative development: Mohammed bin Rashid

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 25th Nov, 2020) His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, stated that the Arab world has rich administrative talents, minds and expertise that can turn the region into a unique model of administrative development.

He made this statement in his speech at a virtual ceremony announcing the winners of the Arab Government Excellence Awards, which was held under his patronage. The award was launched last year to recognise leading Arab ministers and ministries for their outstanding work in advancing governance and administrative practise in the region. The Award seeks to acknowledge the development and implementation of best practices to advance Arab government excellence, highlighting successful experiences and creating a positive institutional and leadership environment among government sectors across the Arab world.

The ceremony was attended by ministers, officials and representatives of Arab governments, as well as Ahmed Aboul Gheit, Secretary-General of the Arab League, members of the award’s board of trustees, and local and regional media representatives.

"Almost a year ago, we launched the Arab Government Excellence Awards, in cooperation with the Arab League, and we witnessed the participation of 5,000 government representatives of Arab countries, from which we selected the best Arab minister, ministry, governor, head of the municipality, and other categories.

We also excluded the UAE from participating to ensure non-bias," His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid said.

"We congratulate the winners and we are telling all participants, including those that did not win, to continue the development process. And to all Arab government officials, do not stop advancing your institutions, as the Arab world’s stability, economy, prosperity and future are in your hands. Your mission is great and historic, and we wish you success," he added.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed stressed that every successful Arab experience is a success for everyone, noting that the overall goal is to make excellence part of the culture of all administrative employees and officials in the Arab world.

"Will and management are the foundations of every developmental success, and the people of our region deserve the best," he said in conclusion.

The Arab Government Excellence Award today honored winners in 15 individual and institutional categories, winners of the institutional awards.

