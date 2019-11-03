UrduPoint.com
Arab Week For Sustainable Development Will Be Held During Expo 2020 Dubai: AL

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Sun 03rd November 2019 | 10:30 PM

Arab Week for Sustainable Development will be held during Expo 2020 Dubai: AL

CAIRO, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 03rd Nov, 2019) The UAE is participating in the 3rd Arab Week for Sustainable Development which began today in Cairo, under the slogan, "Integrated Partnership for a Sustainable Future."

The UAE delegation is headed by Juma Mubarak Al Junaibi, UAE Ambassador to Egypt.

Ahmed Aboul Gheit, Secretary-General of the Arab League, announced that the fourth edition of the Arab Week for Sustainable Development will be held during Expo 2020 Dubai, which will be hosted by Dubai from October 2020 to April 2021, under the slogan, "Connecting Minds, Creating the Future."

During the week’s opening ceremony, Gheit said that social and economic demands in the Arab world are being expressed in the form of mass protests, and reflect the legitimate aspirations of large segments of the Arab population to improve their quality of life and ensure the future of their children.

