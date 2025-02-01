Open Menu

Arab Women Key Partners In Development: Arab Parliament President

Sumaira FH Published February 01, 2025 | 03:45 PM

CAIRO, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 01st Feb, 2025) Mohamed bin Ahmed Al Yamahi, President of the Arab Parliament, has affirmed that Arab women are essential partners in the development and progress of Arab societies.

He praised the numerous achievements of Arab women across all fields, highlighting their competence in holding high-ranking positions not only at the Arab level but also internationally, representing Arab nations in major regional and global forums.

On the occasion of Arab Women's Day, observed on 1st February each year, Al Yamahi called for strengthening legislation that supports women, safeguarding their rights and accomplishments, and enhancing their empowerment and pivotal role in shaping future generations.

He underscored the Arab Parliament’s commitment to supporting Arab women, pointing to its efforts in this regard, particularly the launch of the Arab Document on Women's Rights. This initiative serves as a legislative framework and reference for Arab countries in drafting and updating laws related to women's rights, in recognition of their contributions and societal status.

Marking the occasion, the Speaker of the Arab Parliament extended his respect and appreciation to Arab women everywhere, with a special tribute to Palestinian women, whom he described as symbols of resilience and sacrifice in the face of the genocide carried out by the occupation in Gaza for over a year and three months.

