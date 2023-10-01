Arab Youth Center celebrates the graduation of 5th edition of Young Arab Media Leaders Program

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 01st Oct, 2023) ABU DHABI, 1st October, 2023 (WAM) – Under the patronage of H.H. Sheikh Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the Arab Youth Center (AYC), Rashid bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Vice Chairman of the AYC, attended the graduation ceremony of the fifth edition of the Young Arab Media Leaders Program.

Fifty one young male and female participants from 18 Arab countries engaged in the three-week initiative which was launched by the AYC in collaboration with 20 Arab and international media organisations.

Addressing the event, Sheikh Rashid Al Nuaimi said that the Young Arab Media Leaders Program has become an important incubator for developing the professional capabilities of young media people in the Arab world, noting that the program was able to build the capabilities of more than 400 young men and women with promising talents in various specializations and fields of media work.

He thanked to the program's partners in various media institutions that harnessed their capabilities to invest in youth energy, and presented to their representatives with AYC Shield of Appreciation. He congratulated the graduates, urging them to adhere to human values in serving their communitiies.

He said that the AYC has been selected as one of the official co-hosts for the upcoming 18th edition of the Conference of Youth (COY18).

To be held in November in the UAE in the lead-up to the United Nations Climate Change Conference of Parties (COP28), COY18 serves as a platform for climate advocacy, capacity building and policy development training to prepare the youth for their participation in international climate discussions and events.

The youth-led event aims to empower and amplify young voices in different international settings. It offers the youth an opportunity to discuss and support intergovernmental climate change policies and promote change at the local and international levels.

Addressing members of the program, Sheikh Rashid said:’’ “Today, you are part of this program, and are ambassadors for us everywhere you are, and you have a role and a voice in all of our programm. It is important to us that the Young Arab Media Leaders Program community remains the strongest and most interactive, a promising youth media community capable of creativity and innovation.”

The fifth edition of the program featured specialised training workshops and expanded interactions with media leaders, experts and trainers. It also included field visits to major media organisations in the UAE.

The program included interactive workshops and practical lectures that discussed a variety of topics and issues, including environmental journalism, climate change, and sustainability

Trainees participated in the activities of the International Government Communication Forum (IGCF) in Sharjah from 13th to 14th September 2023, and the Arab Media Forum (AMF) in Dubai at the end of September.