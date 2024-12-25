Arab Youth Centre launches ‘Empowering Youth Voices in Arab Climate Policy’ report

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 25th Dec, 2024) The Arab Youth Council for Climate Change (AYCCC), affiliated with the Arab Youth Centre, has unveiled a comprehensive report titled "Empowering Youth Voices in Arab Climate Policy," in collaboration with the Youth Climate Champion of COP28 UAE team.

The report showcases Arab youth's dynamic contribution to climate action while identifying crucial gaps in their engagement with climate policies. It seeks to strengthen youth participation and establish a unified platform where young climate specialists can collaborate directly with regional decision-makers.

In a parallel initiative, the Council introduced its inaugural educational module, "Capacity Building Model: Understanding and Utilising Policy Reports," designed to enhance youth engagement with climate policies.

This first module presents concrete proposals for expanding youth participation in climate policies across Arab nations, outlining strategies and recommendations to amplify youth involvement in climate action, with specific emphasis on Youth Climate Conferences.

Commenting on the report, Dr. Sultan Al Neyadi, Minister of State for Youth Affairs and Vice Chairman of the Arab Youth Centre, said, "This framework could unlock valuable potential in Arab Youth’s interaction with climate policy. By identifying key areas of development and taking actionable steps towards practical solutions, we can significantly enhance youth participation in climate policy throughout our region.”

Emphasising the significance of regional efforts, Shamma bint Suhail Al Mazrui, Minister of Community Development and COP28 Youth Climate Champion, said, "Arab youth are at the heart of the region’s future, bringing unparalleled energy and innovation to climate challenges facing us today. With two consecutive COPs hosted in our region, it was essential to channel their efforts into meaningful action.

“This report is a key milestone in addressing the challenges they face and provides a clear framework for unlocking the boundless potential of youth in the region.

By working closely with the leading regional stakeholders, we’re confident that their voices will not only be heard but will lead real, impactful change in their communities."

Dr. Ashraf Sobhy, Head of the Executive Office of the Council of Arab Youth and sports and Egypt's Minister of Youth and Sports, said, "The comprehensive framework highlighted in the report suggests an ecosystem of high synergy that involves the support of cross-sectoral stakeholders. It showcases a genuine commitment to meaningful youth engagement to advocate for climate solutions that reflect the unique challenges and opportunities within our region."

He added, “Strengthening intergenerational efforts is essential to achieving shared climate goals. Establishing permanent youth councils within climate bodies are of great value to that end as they ensure sustained interaction and develop intergenerational mentoring programmes to enhance cooperation and knowledge exchange between decision-makers and young climate advocates.”

Ambassador Dr. Haifa Abu Ghazala, Assistant Secretary-General and Head of the Social Affairs Sector of the League of Arab States, commented, “The strategic framework adopted in the report can bring about a qualitative leap in youth participation in climate policies across the entire region.

“It enhances Arab youth engagement by identifying key development areas and taking actionable steps towards implementable solutions. The report reflects our commitment to leveraging the potential of Arab youth and strengthening their active role in climate action, through empowering them with the necessary information and knowledge.”

The Arab Youth Centre remains steadfast in its commitment to empowering the next generation of climate leaders. Through initiatives like the AYCCC and collaborations with key stakeholders across the region, the Centre aims to foster an ecosystem where youth voices are integral to shaping and implementing impactful climate policies.

