Arab Youth Centre launches fifth edition of Young Arab Media Leaders Program

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 10th Sep, 2023) The Arab Youth Centre (AYC), under the patronage of its President H.H. Sheikh Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, launched the fifth edition of the Young Arab Media Leaders Program.

Fifty one young male and female participants from 18 Arab countries will engage in the initiative which was launched in collaboration with 20 Arab and international media organisations.

The programme, which targets distinguished senior year students or those on the start of their professional career, will focus on developing their practical skills, building their capacities and enriching their experiments in order to increase their competiteveness for the labour maeket.

H.H. Sheikh Theyab bin Mohamed stressed the importance of the youth's adherence to human values ​​​​and community service derived from ‘’our Arab and Islamic identity'', in a way that promotes the noble message and goals of the media profession in serving societies.

H.H. said: ‘’Arab youth are able of presenting a better image of Arab capabilities in various development sectors through professional media that balances professionalism and the use of modern technology tools by relying on the capabilities and creativity of young people.

Therefore, the AYC will continue to invest in developing knowledge and skills and strive to provide opportunities for all talented people.'

The fifth edition of the program will feature specialised training workshops and expanded interactions with media leaders, experts and trainers

who will empower participants with skills that enable them to become talented media professionals through a close look at news rooms and other media platforms.

Trainees will also have the opportunity to participate in the activities of the International Government Communication Forum (IGCF) in Sharjah from 13th to 14th September 2023, the Arab Media Forum (AMF) in Dubai at the end of September and the Global Media Congress (GMC) in Abu Dhabi next November.