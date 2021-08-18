Arab Youth Centre launches ‘Young Arab Diplomatic Leaders Programme’

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 18th Aug, 2021) The Arab Youth Centre has announced the launch of the Young Arab Diplomatic Leaders Programme, organised in partnership with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, the Anwar Gargash Diplomatic academy and several Arab and international diplomatic institutes.

The programme aims to train promising Arab talents in the field of diplomatic relations, as well as enhance the Arab diplomatic presence and boost the contributions of Arab countries at global events.

In its first edition, the programme will include participants from the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, Jordan, Iraq and Egypt.

H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, said, "Empowering young Arab diplomatic leaders is a sustainable investment in the future, and preparing a promising generation of young diplomats is vital to improving Arab diplomatic action."

Arab youth is in need of such events, which enrich their knowledge, he added, describing the programme as an opportunity to sharpen the skills of the youth, raise their awareness about diplomatic and political action, and supply them with the required tools and skills for a world full of challenges.

Khalifa Shaheen Al Marar, Minister of State, highlighted the significant support of the UAE’s leadership for the youth. "Empowering youth in the diplomatic field is based on plans aimed at building their capabilities and training them to assume their responsibilities," he said.

"Achieving excellence in foreign policy requires preparing distinguished diplomats," he added.

For her part, Shamma bint Suhail Faris Al Mazrui, Minister of State for Youth Affairs and Vice President of the Arab Youth Centre, said, "Young diplomats are capable of representing Arab causes at international events if provided with adequate training."

"The centre seeks to epitomise the vision of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan to invest in human capital, in partnership with Arab organisations and communities. We hope this programme will establish a joint Arab action model for the youth based on investing in their capacities," she added.

Under this framework, Dr. Mariam Ibrahim Al Mahmoud, Deputy Director-General of the Anwar Gargash Diplomatic Academy, said, "Preparing qualified future diplomats is one of the best strategies to ensure a more prosperous future. Our world today sees rapid changes that impact many countries and communities, which constitutes a need for cooperation and joint action to supply Arab youth with the necessary skills and expertise to dealing with such changes, through the successful management of Arab diplomatic relations."

Saeed Al Nadhari, Director-General of the Federal Youth Authority and Chief Strategy Office at the Arab Youth Centre, said the initiative is a strategic project aimed at building the capacities of the youth, noting the importance of arming them with the required skills to utilise techniques related to diplomatic relations and soft power.