Arab Youth Centre, New Media Academy partner to prepare future new media leaders

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 11th Oct, 2020) Arab Youth Centre, AYC, today signed a partnership agreement with the New Media Academy, NMA, the first academy of its kind in the Arab world, to boost the capabilities of Arab youth and enable them to innovate, produce content for various new media platforms and create an Arab media identity that addresses the world through utilising modern media tools.

The agreement aims to prepare a generation of qualified Arab youth to become leaders in fields like digital media, social media management, and new media by utilising the programmes that are offered by AYC and NMA in emerging media specialisations in a way that enhances Arabic digital content.

The agreement also helps Arab youth gain new experiences and boost their global competitiveness in designing digital and social media strategies and producing creative, professional and visually-attractive content that presents the message of Arab youth and represents Arab societies and their values in a positive, uplifting light.

The partnership seeks to highlight inspiring and influential young figures in the digital and social media realms that have the academic knowledge, technical skills, experiences, strategic vision and media professionalism to be leaders in new media platforms that explore the ambitions of Arab youth and understand their priorities and future demands.

The agreement was signed virtually by Saeed Al Nazari, Director-General of the Federal Youth Authority and Chief Strategy Officer of AYC, and Rashid Al Awadhi, CEO of New Media Academy.

Al Nazari said, "Our partnership with the New Media Academy, which offers world-class new media programmes for the first time in the Arab region, aims to share new media skills with as many young Arabs as possible so as to empower their media capabilities, enrich their knowledge of creative tools, enable them to be aligned with the latest developments in this globally emerging sector and create valuable Arabic content."

He added, "Since it was established in 2017, AYC has empowered and graduated hundreds of young Arab media cadres through the Young Arab Media Leaders programme and other initiatives in this vital sector that supports development in Arab societies.

Our partnership with NMA will provide an added value to enable Arab youth in their countries and prepare highly-qualified and young talents in the new media sector across the Arab world."

For his part, Al Awadhi said, "The region enjoys promising new media opportunities that are limitless and based on new ideas inspired by the youth. We, at the New Media Academy, are committed to expanding these opportunities and enriching ideas through programmes that are offered by global experts about designing media strategies, developing media tools, creating innovative content, managing platforms, and engaging with audiences."

He added, "NMA provides various programmes that equip professional cadres with the capabilities to design and manage social and digital media platforms, enabling them to shape the future of digital and develop the media of tomorrow. Our partnership with AYC will be crucial in making this happen."

The agreement aims to create employment and creative opportunities for Arab youth in digital and social media, as well as in content design, production and direction through specialised programmes and training sessions that offer direct interaction and combine theoretical knowledge with practical projects according to multimedia learning and open learning approaches.

The four programmes that are currently available by NMA and accredited by the Knowledge and Human Development Authority include the Social Media Professional Programme, Open Content Creator Programme, Impact Digital Creator Programme, and the Youth YouTuber Programme.

The joint agreement between AYC and NMA provides Arab youth with the opportunity to utilise specialised training and advanced academic programmes based on remote learning. These programmes prepare the youth for future professions, enabling them to design communication strategies for new media, and create interactive and creative content for digital platforms and smart devices.