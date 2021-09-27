Arab Youth Centre, WAM collaborate on nurturing media professionals during Expo 2020 Dubai

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 27th Sep, 2021) The Arab Youth Centre (AYC) has announced that the 4th edition of the Young Arab Media Leaders Programme will coincide with Expo 2020 Dubai in collaboration with the Emirates News Agency (WAM).

An MoU was signed today toward this end by Saeed Al Nazari, Director-General of the Federal Youth Authority and Chief Strategy Officer at the Arab Youth Centre, and Mohammed Jalal Al Rayssi, Director-General of the Emirates News Agency (WAM), on the sidelines of the 10th International Government Communications Forum, which concludes in Sharjah today.

Under the MoU, 15 young men and women will be assigned from the 4th edition of the Young Arab Media Leaders Programme to produce creative media narratives from the heart of Expo 2020 Dubai, inspiring visitors from the region and exchanging ideas, visions and best practices from around the world.

A government-led initiative to build and nurture qualified future generations of media professionals, the programme is organised by the AYC under the guidance and patronage of H.H. Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Presidential Affairs, and Chair of the ARC.

Commenting on the launch of the new edition, Shamma bint Suhail Faris Al Mazrui, Minister of State for Youth Affairs, Chair of the Emirates Youth Council and the Vice-Chair of the Arab Youth Centre, said, "Media plays a major role in promoting human aspirations, the achievements made by societies and nations, and the priorities and ambitions of individuals and groups, especially among young people.

"We are fortunate enough to enjoy the support of H.H. Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan for the efforts made by the Centre and for the Young Arab Media Leaders Programme as well as for this new cooperation with the Emirates News Agency."

This is a golden opportunity to directly access live stories from around the world within the Youth Pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai, the minister added.

Commenting on the signing, Mohammed Jalal Al Rayssi, Director-General of WAM, said, "Professionalism is the main pillar from which all young media competencies should kickstart in a world where accuracy, objectivity and creativity in the production of news stories have become more necessary than ever.

"

He added, "This cooperation with the Arab Youth Centre falls within WAM’s commitment to promoting professional and creative practices in the media sector to convey the reality while using the tools of mainstream and new media. This is in addition to focusing on the human side in individual and societal narratives and benefiting from state-of-the-art technology and new media to address youth in a clear, positive media language."

For his part, Saeed Al Nazari, Director-General of the Federal Youth Authority and Chief Strategy Officer at the Arab Youth Centre, said, "The presence of youth at Expo 2020 Dubai gives them access to millions of inspirational young stories from more than 190 participating countries. These narratives provide significant material that should enrich their creativity and career awareness."

Held in unison with the world’s much-anticipated event, this momentous edition of the Young Arab Media Leaders Programme will serve as a meeting point for high-calibre talent and visitors of Expo 2020 Dubai.

The programme features educational courses, debates, seminars, lectures and workshops that encompass a wide variety of specialised subjects in traditional media and digital media to hone the skills of young Arab media professionals and develop their talent. The participating cadres will be enabled to introduce universal narratives from Expo 2020 Dubai.

The programme covers different topics, including communication, media studies, and leadership. It also includes site visits which take participants on tours to some of the best and most prominent media corporations worldwide. The aim is to experience best practices within authentic media contexts and acquire knowledge from leading personalities and organisations.