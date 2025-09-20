Open Menu

Arab Youth Pioneers Initiative Concludes With Inspiring Commitments To Collaboration, Innovation

Sumaira FH Published September 20, 2025 | 03:00 PM

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 20th Sep, 2025) The Arab Youth Centre has concluded the fourth edition of its “Young Arab Pioneers” initiative in Abu Dhabi, gathering 40 young participants from 13 Arab countries.

Over six days, they presented innovative projects across 10 specialised tracks: Industry and Innovation, Community Service, Scientific Research, Space and Technology, Medicine and Health Sciences, Sustainability and Environment, Entrepreneurship, education, Engineering, and Media and Digital Citizenship

Participants highlighted that the initiative provided a valuable platform to exchange experiences, network with peers from across the Arab world, and present projects with potential for regional development.

Several recommendations were put forward, including youth-led sessions, dedicated platforms to showcase the achievements of past and present participants, and an interactive digital space for the Arab public to follow and engage with their work.

Eng. Fatima Al Hallami, CEO of the Arab Youth Centre, said collaboration between Arab talents and decision-makers is essential to empowering future generations.

She explained that creating spaces where youth can meet leaders allows them to actively contribute to shaping the future.

The CEO added, “The Arab Youth Centre follows a clear mission to empower young people as active partners in development. By investing in their capabilities and offering meaningful opportunities, we transform their potential into a positive and influential force for change, which falls in line with our commitment to building a generation of Arab innovators able to shape the future.”

During the closing day, participants expressed pride in the opportunities the initiative gave them to connect and exchange knowledge, saying each encounter with fellow pioneers opened new perspectives and created an inspiring environment for joint projects with real impact in their communities.

They also highlighted the successes of peers from earlier editions, including some who now serve as deputy ministers, as clear evidence of the initiative’s lasting impact.

