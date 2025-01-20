- Home
Arabia CSR Network announces launch of 18th cycle of Arabia CSR & Sustainability Awards
Arabia CSR Network Announces Launch Of 18th Cycle Of Arabia CSR & Sustainability Awards
Published January 20, 2025
DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 20th Jan, 2025) The Arabia CSR Network announced the launch of the 18th Cycle of the “Arabia CSR & Sustainability Awards” on Monday, 20th January 2025 at the FIVE the Palm – Hotel, Dubai.
This prestigious awards programme continues to recognise and celebrate organisations championing sustainability and corporate social responsibility across the region, while raising the bar for innovative initiatives and impactful strategies that drive positive change.
This year’s launch is marked by a significant milestone – a newly redesigned website for the Awards, offering an enhanced digital experience for participants. The revamped platform simplifies the application process, provides in-depth resources and showcases past winners’ achievements.
This major upgrade also includes improved navigation and user-friendly features, ensuring a seamless and efficient experience for applicants, evaluators and stakeholders.
The update underscores the Network’s commitment to innovation and accessibility, aligning with its mission to drive sustainable practices across all sectors.
In her keynote address, Habiba Al Mar’ashi, Founder & CEO of the Arabia CSR Network, expressed her excitement about the new developments, stating, “The 18th cycle of the Arabia CSR & Sustainability Awards builds upon our enduring legacy of fostering sustainability excellence in the region. This year, we are thrilled to unveil a completely revamped website that provides a seamless and enriched experience for our participants. It reflects our dedication to leveraging technology to advance the sustainability agenda and we believe that this enhanced platform will inspire even more organisations to participate and showcase their exemplary contributions toward sustainability.”
