Open Menu

Arabian Gulf Football Cup: UAE 1-1 Qatar

Umer Jamshaid Published December 22, 2024 | 02:15 AM

Arabian Gulf Football Cup: UAE 1-1 Qatar

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 22nd Dec, 2024) KUWAIT, 21st December, 2024 (WAM) – Th UAE drew 1-1 with Qatar this evening in the group stage of the Arabian Gulf Football Cup, "Khaleeji Zain 26," at Jaber Al-Mubarak Stadium in Kuwait City.

The Whites will face Kuwait, in the second match on Tuesday while Qatar will play against Oman.

Qatar took the lead with a penalty scored by Akram Afif in the 17th minute, but Yahya Al-Ghassani equalised with a brilliant solo effort, showcasing his skill to score in the 46th minute.

Related Topics

Football UAE Kuwait Kuwait City Oman Qatar Lead December

Recent Stories

Mohammed Al Sharqi attends closing ceremony of Fu ..

Mohammed Al Sharqi attends closing ceremony of Fujairah International Arabian H ..

20 minutes ago
 Rulers of Emirates congratulate Emir of Kuwait on ..

Rulers of Emirates congratulate Emir of Kuwait on first anniversary of accession ..

20 minutes ago
 Emir of Kuwait inaugurates Arabian Gulf Football C ..

Emir of Kuwait inaugurates Arabian Gulf Football Cup

2 hours ago
 Dozens of martyrs, wounded on 442nd day of war on ..

Dozens of martyrs, wounded on 442nd day of war on Gaza

4 hours ago
 Muslim Council of Elders strongly condemns car-ram ..

Muslim Council of Elders strongly condemns car-ramming in Magdeburg, Germany

5 hours ago
 Rain expected tomorrow in UAE

Rain expected tomorrow in UAE

5 hours ago
Pakistan Embassy Celebrates Christmas with Pakista ..

Pakistan Embassy Celebrates Christmas with Pakistani Christian Community

5 hours ago
 Move Over TikTok and Facebook: Moeen Chaudhry's Ma ..

Move Over TikTok and Facebook: Moeen Chaudhry's Mate App Enters the Streaming Ra ..

5 hours ago
 Spain, France emerge winners at 2024 UCI Urban Cyc ..

Spain, France emerge winners at 2024 UCI Urban Cycling World Championships in Ab ..

5 hours ago
 Youth MMA Championship 9 concludes in Dubai

Youth MMA Championship 9 concludes in Dubai

6 hours ago
 Fujairah Dressage Championship kicks off tomorrow

Fujairah Dressage Championship kicks off tomorrow

7 hours ago
 Shakhboot bin Nahyan meets President of South Afri ..

Shakhboot bin Nahyan meets President of South Africa

7 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East