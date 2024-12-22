Arabian Gulf Football Cup: UAE 1-1 Qatar
Umer Jamshaid Published December 22, 2024 | 02:15 AM
(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 22nd Dec, 2024) KUWAIT, 21st December, 2024 (WAM) – Th UAE drew 1-1 with Qatar this evening in the group stage of the Arabian Gulf Football Cup, "Khaleeji Zain 26," at Jaber Al-Mubarak Stadium in Kuwait City.
The Whites will face Kuwait, in the second match on Tuesday while Qatar will play against Oman.
Qatar took the lead with a penalty scored by Akram Afif in the 17th minute, but Yahya Al-Ghassani equalised with a brilliant solo effort, showcasing his skill to score in the 46th minute.
Recent Stories
Mohammed Al Sharqi attends closing ceremony of Fujairah International Arabian H ..
Rulers of Emirates congratulate Emir of Kuwait on first anniversary of accession ..
Emir of Kuwait inaugurates Arabian Gulf Football Cup
Dozens of martyrs, wounded on 442nd day of war on Gaza
Muslim Council of Elders strongly condemns car-ramming in Magdeburg, Germany
Rain expected tomorrow in UAE
Pakistan Embassy Celebrates Christmas with Pakistani Christian Community
Move Over TikTok and Facebook: Moeen Chaudhry's Mate App Enters the Streaming Ra ..
Spain, France emerge winners at 2024 UCI Urban Cycling World Championships in Ab ..
Youth MMA Championship 9 concludes in Dubai
Fujairah Dressage Championship kicks off tomorrow
Shakhboot bin Nahyan meets President of South Africa
More Stories From Middle East
-
Arabian Gulf Football Cup: UAE 1-1 Qatar5 minutes ago
-
Mohammed Al Sharqi attends closing ceremony of Fujairah International Arabian Horse Championship 20 ..20 minutes ago
-
Rulers of Emirates congratulate Emir of Kuwait on first anniversary of accession to throne20 minutes ago
-
Emir of Kuwait inaugurates Arabian Gulf Football Cup2 hours ago
-
Dozens of martyrs, wounded on 442nd day of war on Gaza4 hours ago
-
Green cover rises to quarter of India's geographical area4 hours ago
-
Muslim Council of Elders strongly condemns car-ramming in Magdeburg, Germany5 hours ago
-
Rain expected tomorrow in UAE5 hours ago
-
Spain, France emerge winners at 2024 UCI Urban Cycling World Championships in Abu Dhabi5 hours ago
-
Minister updates Indian Parliament on IMEC progress6 hours ago
-
Youth MMA Championship 9 concludes in Dubai6 hours ago
-
Fujairah Dressage Championship kicks off tomorrow7 hours ago