Arabian Gulf Football Cup: UAE 1-1 Qatar

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 22nd Dec, 2024) KUWAIT, 21st December, 2024 (WAM) – Th UAE drew 1-1 with Qatar this evening in the group stage of the Arabian Gulf Football Cup, "Khaleeji Zain 26," at Jaber Al-Mubarak Stadium in Kuwait City.

The Whites will face Kuwait, in the second match on Tuesday while Qatar will play against Oman.

Qatar took the lead with a penalty scored by Akram Afif in the 17th minute, but Yahya Al-Ghassani equalised with a brilliant solo effort, showcasing his skill to score in the 46th minute.