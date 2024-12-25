Arabian Gulf Football Cup: UAE 1-2 Kuwait

KUWAIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 25th Dec, 2024) Kuwait defeated UAE 2–1 in the second round of the group stage of the Arabian Gulf Football Cup, "Khaleeji Zain 26", at Jaber Al-Ahmad International Stadium this evening here.

Kuwait nw raised their tally to 4 points, sharing the top spot in the group with Oman, who also won today against Qatar by the same score. UAE remain at 1 point, awaiting the final round to determine qualification for the semifinals.

UAE took the lead through a header by striker Caio Canedo after an excellent effort by Harib Abdullah in the 5th minute. However, the Kuwait responded with an equalizer from Mohammed Daham in the 16th minute, followed by a second goal from Muath Al-Enezi in the 89th minute.

The final round of the group stage will take place next Friday, with the UAE to face Oman at Jaber Al-Mubarak Stadium, while the Kuwait will clash with Qatar at Jaber Al-Ahmad International Stadium.