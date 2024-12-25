Open Menu

Arabian Gulf Football Cup: UAE 1-2 Kuwait

Muhammad Irfan Published December 25, 2024 | 01:30 AM

Arabian Gulf Football Cup: UAE 1-2 Kuwait

KUWAIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 25th Dec, 2024) Kuwait defeated UAE 2–1 in the second round of the group stage of the Arabian Gulf Football Cup, "Khaleeji Zain 26", at Jaber Al-Ahmad International Stadium this evening here.

Kuwait nw raised their tally to 4 points, sharing the top spot in the group with Oman, who also won today against Qatar by the same score. UAE remain at 1 point, awaiting the final round to determine qualification for the semifinals.

UAE took the lead through a header by striker Caio Canedo after an excellent effort by Harib Abdullah in the 5th minute. However, the Kuwait responded with an equalizer from Mohammed Daham in the 16th minute, followed by a second goal from Muath Al-Enezi in the 89th minute.

The final round of the group stage will take place next Friday, with the UAE to face Oman at Jaber Al-Mubarak Stadium, while the Kuwait will clash with Qatar at Jaber Al-Ahmad International Stadium.

Related Topics

Football UAE Kuwait Oman Qatar Same Lead From Top

Recent Stories

Japan to cut 60% of emissions by 2035

Japan to cut 60% of emissions by 2035

5 minutes ago
 Arabian Gulf Football Cup: UAE 1-2 Kuwait

Arabian Gulf Football Cup: UAE 1-2 Kuwait

5 minutes ago
 UAE Permanent Human Rights Committee hosts worksho ..

UAE Permanent Human Rights Committee hosts workshop on system to track, implemen ..

20 minutes ago
 'Bridges of the Gulf' fosters knowledge for Gulf y ..

'Bridges of the Gulf' fosters knowledge for Gulf youth

1 hour ago
 UAE President attends wedding ceremony in Al Ain

UAE President attends wedding ceremony in Al Ain

1 hour ago
 148th birth anniversary of Quaid e Azam to be cele ..

148th birth anniversary of Quaid e Azam to be celebrated on Dec 25

2 hours ago
Governor Tessori hosts farewell dinner in honour o ..

Governor Tessori hosts farewell dinner in honour of Italian CG

2 hours ago
 AJK PM grieves over Neelam valley tragic car accid ..

AJK PM grieves over Neelam valley tragic car accident

2 hours ago
 NA body emphasizes Pakistan's commitment to Kashmi ..

NA body emphasizes Pakistan's commitment to Kashmir cause

2 hours ago
 Sindh Governor participates Mohajir Culture Day mo ..

Sindh Governor participates Mohajir Culture Day motorcycle rally

2 hours ago
 AJK President, PM pay tribute to Quaid-i-Azam on 1 ..

AJK President, PM pay tribute to Quaid-i-Azam on 148th birthday

2 hours ago
 03 killed in road accident near Hakla Interchange ..

03 killed in road accident near Hakla Interchange Motorway

2 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East