Arabian Gulf Football Cup: UAE 1-2 Kuwait
Muhammad Irfan Published December 25, 2024 | 01:30 AM
KUWAIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 25th Dec, 2024) Kuwait defeated UAE 2–1 in the second round of the group stage of the Arabian Gulf Football Cup, "Khaleeji Zain 26", at Jaber Al-Ahmad International Stadium this evening here.
Kuwait nw raised their tally to 4 points, sharing the top spot in the group with Oman, who also won today against Qatar by the same score. UAE remain at 1 point, awaiting the final round to determine qualification for the semifinals.
UAE took the lead through a header by striker Caio Canedo after an excellent effort by Harib Abdullah in the 5th minute. However, the Kuwait responded with an equalizer from Mohammed Daham in the 16th minute, followed by a second goal from Muath Al-Enezi in the 89th minute.
The final round of the group stage will take place next Friday, with the UAE to face Oman at Jaber Al-Mubarak Stadium, while the Kuwait will clash with Qatar at Jaber Al-Ahmad International Stadium.
Recent Stories
Japan to cut 60% of emissions by 2035
Arabian Gulf Football Cup: UAE 1-2 Kuwait
UAE Permanent Human Rights Committee hosts workshop on system to track, implemen ..
'Bridges of the Gulf' fosters knowledge for Gulf youth
UAE President attends wedding ceremony in Al Ain
148th birth anniversary of Quaid e Azam to be celebrated on Dec 25
Governor Tessori hosts farewell dinner in honour of Italian CG
AJK PM grieves over Neelam valley tragic car accident
NA body emphasizes Pakistan's commitment to Kashmir cause
Sindh Governor participates Mohajir Culture Day motorcycle rally
AJK President, PM pay tribute to Quaid-i-Azam on 148th birthday
03 killed in road accident near Hakla Interchange Motorway
More Stories From Middle East
-
Japan to cut 60% of emissions by 20355 minutes ago
-
Arabian Gulf Football Cup: UAE 1-2 Kuwait5 minutes ago
-
UAE Permanent Human Rights Committee hosts workshop on system to track, implement recommendations of ..20 minutes ago
-
'Bridges of the Gulf' fosters knowledge for Gulf youth1 hour ago
-
UAE President attends wedding ceremony in Al Ain1 hour ago
-
UAE President receives Mohammed bin Rashid bin Mohammed bin Rashid4 hours ago
-
Dubai announces comprehensive security plan for 2025 New Year's Eve celebrations5 hours ago
-
One Palestinian child killed every hour in Gaza: UNRWA6 hours ago
-
Air Arabia Abu Dhabi to resume Beirut flights on January 96 hours ago
-
Emarat, Lootah Biofuels sign MoU to enhance cooperation in renewable energy6 hours ago
-
Hamdan bin Mohammed forms interim steering committee to oversee transfer of commercial control opera ..6 hours ago
-
99% of pavilions booked for Abu Dhabi International Book Fair 20256 hours ago