Arabian Gulf League Awards Ceremony To Take Place At Start Of New Season

Sumaira FH 16 minutes ago Tue 25th May 2021 | 03:45 PM

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 25th May, 2021) The UAE Pro League announced that the 2020-21 Arabian Gulf League Awards ceremony will be held at the start of the 2021-22 season, with the awards categories and voting schedule set to be revealed at a later date.

The winners will then be announced at the Arabian Gulf League Awards ceremony.

The UAEPL will hold its ordinary general assembly meeting for the 2020-21 season on June 27 via video conferencing, with representatives of all 14 clubs set to be in attendance.

The decisions were announced on May 24, following the board’s 11th periodic meeting for the 2020-21 season via video conferencing. The meeting was headed by UAE Pro League Chairman Abdulla Naser Al-Jneibi and attended by Vice President Jamal Hamed Al Marri and board members Mohammed Obaid AlYamahi, Hassan Taleb Al Marri, Tariq Ali Al Shabibi, Saeed Obaid Al Kaabi, and Jawaher Abdulaziz Al Suwaidi, in addition to CEO Waleed Al Hosani and business Development consultant Dr. Khalid Mohammed Abdullah.

