The UAE Pro League announced that all matchweek 26 games, which will decide the Arabian Gulf League title race between Al Jazira and Bani Yas, will kick off at 22:00 on Tuesday, May 11.

The UAEPL also decided that the trophy presentation ceremony will be held at the winner’s home stadium.

The UAE Pro League confirmed that all matches will kick off at the same time to ensure equal opportunities in light of the ongoing competition between teams across the table and in the relegation zone in particular. In addition, it puts into consideration holding a trophy presentation ceremony for the winners, especially that matches are held during the holy month of Ramadan.