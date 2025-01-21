Arabian Horse Race To Kick Off Tomorrow In Al Dhafra
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 21, 2025 | 02:00 PM
AL DHAFRA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 21st Jan, 2025) The Liwa Sports Club will host the fifth Arabian Horse Race tomorrow, Wednesday, at the Zayed City racetrack in Al Dhafra. The event will feature two 1,400-metre rounds, promising fierce competition and a large turnout of spectators.
This event is part of the club's horse racing season, which includes ten races scheduled until the end of the season. These events aim to elevate the profile of equestrian sports in the region and provide a competitive platform for riders and horses across the UAE.
Sultan Mohammed Al Mazrouei, Director of Financial and Administrative Affairs at Liwa Sports Club, said, "We are proud of the achievements of our past races, which have showcased the club's commitment to developing equestrian sports and hosting high-level professional championships.
The fifth race is a significant milestone this season, and we aim to attract more participants and spectators while enhancing the club's position as a prominent sports destination in the region."
Al Mazrouei added that the season Calendar includes ten races, and each event presents an opportunity to develop purebred Arabian horse racing and nurture its passion in line with the club's vision and future plans.
Recent Stories
M42 to lead strategic discussions at Arab Health 2025
Arabian Horse Race to kick off tomorrow in Al Dhafra
ADEK launches ‘Become a Teacher' initiative
Sharjah’s free zones attract over 1,600 international companies in 2024
TRENDS participates in Davos in Switzerland
ADNOC Distribution partners with Emerge to power Abu Dhabi stations with solar e ..
27 injured in 6.2-magnitude earthquake on Taiwan island
Relay For Life 2025 returns to inspire hope for cancer awareness
Punjab medical colleges: First selection list out, cutoff hits 94.36%
ADNOC Gas, EWEC partner to support UAE’s energy transformation
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 21 January 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 January 2025
More Stories From Middle East
-
M42 to lead strategic discussions at Arab Health 202510 seconds ago
-
Landslide kills 16 in Indonesia16 seconds ago
-
Arabian Horse Race to kick off tomorrow in Al Dhafra19 seconds ago
-
Egypt’s Civil Aviation Minister, UAE delegation discuss boosting cooperation30 seconds ago
-
Fire at ski resort in Türkiye leaves 10 dead, 32 injured46 minutes ago
-
ADEK launches ‘Become a Teacher' initiative1 hour ago
-
Sharjah’s free zones attract over 1,600 international companies in 20241 hour ago
-
TRENDS participates in Davos in Switzerland1 hour ago
-
ADNOC Distribution partners with Emerge to power Abu Dhabi stations with solar energy1 hour ago
-
27 injured in 6.2-magnitude earthquake on Taiwan island2 hours ago
-
Mineral Garden Exhibition: Brazilian artist reimagines mining waste as art in Abu Dhabi2 hours ago
-
Relay For Life 2025 returns to inspire hope for cancer awareness3 hours ago