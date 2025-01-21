Open Menu

Arabian Horse Race To Kick Off Tomorrow In Al Dhafra

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 21, 2025 | 02:00 PM

Arabian Horse Race to kick off tomorrow in Al Dhafra

AL DHAFRA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 21st Jan, 2025) The Liwa Sports Club will host the fifth Arabian Horse Race tomorrow, Wednesday, at the Zayed City racetrack in Al Dhafra. The event will feature two 1,400-metre rounds, promising fierce competition and a large turnout of spectators.

This event is part of the club's horse racing season, which includes ten races scheduled until the end of the season. These events aim to elevate the profile of equestrian sports in the region and provide a competitive platform for riders and horses across the UAE.

Sultan Mohammed Al Mazrouei, Director of Financial and Administrative Affairs at Liwa Sports Club, said, "We are proud of the achievements of our past races, which have showcased the club's commitment to developing equestrian sports and hosting high-level professional championships.

The fifth race is a significant milestone this season, and we aim to attract more participants and spectators while enhancing the club's position as a prominent sports destination in the region."

Al Mazrouei added that the season Calendar includes ten races, and each event presents an opportunity to develop purebred Arabian horse racing and nurture its passion in line with the club's vision and future plans.

Related Topics

Sports UAE Event Race

Recent Stories

M42 to lead strategic discussions at Arab Health 2 ..

M42 to lead strategic discussions at Arab Health 2025

10 seconds ago
 Arabian Horse Race to kick off tomorrow in Al Dhaf ..

Arabian Horse Race to kick off tomorrow in Al Dhafra

19 seconds ago
 ADEK launches ‘Become a Teacher' initiative

ADEK launches ‘Become a Teacher' initiative

1 hour ago
 Sharjah’s free zones attract over 1,600 internat ..

Sharjah’s free zones attract over 1,600 international companies in 2024

1 hour ago
 TRENDS participates in Davos in Switzerland

TRENDS participates in Davos in Switzerland

1 hour ago
 ADNOC Distribution partners with Emerge to power A ..

ADNOC Distribution partners with Emerge to power Abu Dhabi stations with solar e ..

1 hour ago
27 injured in 6.2-magnitude earthquake on Taiwan i ..

27 injured in 6.2-magnitude earthquake on Taiwan island

2 hours ago
 Relay For Life 2025 returns to inspire hope for ca ..

Relay For Life 2025 returns to inspire hope for cancer awareness

3 hours ago
 Punjab medical colleges: First selection list out, ..

Punjab medical colleges: First selection list out, cutoff hits 94.36%

3 hours ago
 ADNOC Gas, EWEC partner to support UAE’s energy ..

ADNOC Gas, EWEC partner to support UAE’s energy transformation

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 21 January 2025

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 January 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 January 2025

5 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East