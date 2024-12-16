Arabian Horses Constitute Integral Part Of Arab Heritage: Zayed Bin Hamad
Sumaira FH Published December 16, 2024 | 04:16 PM
RIYADH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 16th Dec, 2024) Sheikh Zayed bin Hamad Al Nahyan, Vice Chairman of the board of Directors of the Emirates Arabian Horse Society, stated that Arabian horses constitute an integral part of Arab history and heritage, having played a significant and meaningful role in many aspects of social and economic life throughout the ages.
The statement was made at the 7th International Arabian Horse Championship held at the King Abdulaziz Arabian Horse Centre in Riyadh, under the patronage of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud of Saudi Arabia.
Sheikh Zayed bin Hamad Al Nahyan praised the championship and commended its excellent organisation by the King Abdulaziz Arabian Horse Centre.
Notably in attendance was the patron of the event, Prince Faisal bin Bandar bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Governor of Riyadh Region; Prince Abdulaziz bin Ahmed Al Saud, President of the Arabian Horse Organisation; Prince Abdullah bin Fahad bin Abdullah Al Saud, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Saudi Equestrian Federation; Mohamed Ahmed Al Harbi, Director-General of the Emirates Arabian Horse Society, and several officials in the Kingdom.
The championship is one of the largest of its kind in Saudi Arabia, with 451 horses participating and representing 240 owners from KSA, UAE, Kuwait, Qatar, Bahrain, Jordan, Egypt, Lebanon, and the USA.
Recent Stories
ADNOC signs 15-year, 0.6 mtpa Sales & Purchase Agreement with EnBW for Ruwais LN ..
Sharjah Ruler appoints Ali Al Hosani as Director General of SPEA
Fatima bint Mubarak congratulates wife of Bahrain’s King on 53rd National Day
Hamdan bin Mohammed names new CEOs at Community Development Authority in Dubai
Kazakh Ambassador hails promising relations between UAE, Kazakhstan
Sharjah Ruler approves SPEA organisational structure
Sharjah Ruler approves general organisational structure of SM
Khalifa University Century Challenge to kick off February 1
'AI Design Sprint MENA' programme empowers regional media
RAKEZ marks triple success with awards across multiple categories
Drydocks World awarded Ostwind 4 project in Germany
UAE leaders congratulate King of Bahrain on National Day
More Stories From Middle East
-
Representatives of 35 countries meet at International Cadet Ball in Moscow3 minutes ago
-
ADNOC signs 15-year, 0.6 mtpa Sales & Purchase Agreement with EnBW for Ruwais LNG project3 minutes ago
-
Sharjah Ruler appoints Ali Al Hosani as Director General of SPEA3 minutes ago
-
Fatima bint Mubarak congratulates wife of Bahrain’s King on 53rd National Day3 minutes ago
-
Hamdan bin Mohammed names new CEOs at Community Development Authority in Dubai3 minutes ago
-
Kazakh Ambassador hails promising relations between UAE, Kazakhstan4 minutes ago
-
Sharjah Ruler approves SPEA organisational structure4 minutes ago
-
Sharjah Ruler approves general organisational structure of SM4 minutes ago
-
Khalifa University Century Challenge to kick off February 14 minutes ago
-
'AI Design Sprint MENA' programme empowers regional media5 minutes ago
-
RAKEZ marks triple success with awards across multiple categories5 minutes ago
-
Drydocks World awarded Ostwind 4 project in Germany5 minutes ago