Arabian horses constitute integral part of Arab heritage: Zayed bin Hamad

RIYADH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 16th Dec, 2024) Sheikh Zayed bin Hamad Al Nahyan, Vice Chairman of the board of Directors of the Emirates Arabian Horse Society, stated that Arabian horses constitute an integral part of Arab history and heritage, having played a significant and meaningful role in many aspects of social and economic life throughout the ages.

The statement was made at the 7th International Arabian Horse Championship held at the King Abdulaziz Arabian Horse Centre in Riyadh, under the patronage of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud of Saudi Arabia.

Sheikh Zayed bin Hamad Al Nahyan praised the championship and commended its excellent organisation by the King Abdulaziz Arabian Horse Centre.

Notably in attendance was the patron of the event, Prince Faisal bin Bandar bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Governor of Riyadh Region; Prince Abdulaziz bin Ahmed Al Saud, President of the Arabian Horse Organisation; Prince Abdullah bin Fahad bin Abdullah Al Saud, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Saudi Equestrian Federation; Mohamed Ahmed Al Harbi, Director-General of the Emirates Arabian Horse Society, and several officials in the Kingdom.

The championship is one of the largest of its kind in Saudi Arabia, with 451 horses participating and representing 240 owners from KSA, UAE, Kuwait, Qatar, Bahrain, Jordan, Egypt, Lebanon, and the USA.