Arabian Leopard recovery possible with effective protection: Report

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 11th Feb, 2025) On International Arabian Leopard Day, observed on February 10th, global attention is drawn to the plight of the Arabian Leopard (Panthera Pardus Nimr), which remains Critically Endangered on the IUCN Red List of Threatened Species.

As a flagship of the Arabian Peninsula’s unique biodiversity, the Arabian Leopard has faced severe threats from persecution, illegal trade, habitat loss, prey depletion, and population fragmentation. Wild populations are only known from Oman and Yemen.

A recent IUCN Green Status of Species assessment found the Arabian leopard to be Critically Depleted but with a High Potential for recovery with proper conservation actions. The challenges and opportunities have prompted a global response, including the United Nations' designation of 10 February as a day of awareness and action.

Hana Saif Al Suwaidi, Chairperson of the Environment and Protected Areas Authority (EPAA) in Sharjah, announced that the EPAA’s Breeding Centre for Endangered Arabian Wildlife has successfully recorded the birth of a new Arabian leopard. This marks a significant milestone for the specialised research center, which focuses on breeding, reintroducing, and restoring habitats for endangered species. The center's efforts are crucial in supporting the conservation of the Arabian leopard by providing an ideal environment for its survival, offering veterinary care, and expanding knowledge on its biology. These initiatives also contribute to preserving desert ecosystems and biodiversity.

Hana Saif Al Suwaidi highlighted that EPAA organised a major conservation conference in October 2024, in partnership with the IUCN SSC Cat Specialist Group. This event brought together experts from the UAE, Oman, Saudi Arabia, Yemen, and international organisations like the Arabian Leopard Fund. During the conference, stakeholders refined the comprehensive Arabian leopard conservation strategy, which will extend until 2030, focusing on safeguarding the species and its habitats. Experts emphasised the need for an integrated approach combining both in-situ and ex-situ conservation efforts, including a robust breeding program that supports reintroduction initiatives and habitat preparation.

One key outcome of the conference was the establishment of the Arabian Leopard Working Group. This permanent group will oversee the implementation of the conservation strategy, coordinate research on genetics and population monitoring, and maintain momentum for the Arabian leopard's recovery. Professor Jon Paul Rodríguez, Chair of the IUCN Species Survival Commission, emphasised that conserving this unique subspecies requires global cooperation. Saving the Arabian leopard will only be possible through an international, concerted effort as outlined in the strategy.

On International Arabian Leopard Day, the global community is called upon to unite in support of the Arabian Leopard Conservation Strategy and actively participate in preserving one of the Arabian Peninsula’s most endangered species.