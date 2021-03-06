Arabian Luxury Group joins list of certified business incubators

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 06th Mar, 2021) Dubai SME, the agency of Dubai Economy mandated to develop the small and medium enterprise (SME) sector, announced that The Arabian Luxury Group ‘TALG’ has joining the list of approved business incubators under the umbrella of the Dubai Business Incubator Network (DBIN).

The incubator aims to create and develop its own luxury brands, in addition to adopting and investing in Emirati projects in the fields of fashion, jewellery, cosmetics, accessories, perfumes, shoes, and other luxury goods that the citizens of the UAE and Arab countries make and design creatively. TALG will work to launch and incubate these projects, and push them to expand, grow and spread regionally and globally.

Dubai has witnessed the launch of a number of successful business models that have achieved great fame, and the UAE has been keen to embrace talents and creative ideas, allowing these projects to reach a global level. This has attracted foreign companies to explore opportunities for cooperation and partnership with these projects or to acquire them. Dubai is thus establishing itself as a suitable environment and a safe haven for the ambitious and aspiring to launch their business and achieve growth and expansion.

Welcoming TALG into DBIN, Abdul Baset Al Janahi, CEO of Dubai SME, stressed that these innovators and entrepreneurs will be provided with financial and moral support as well as a suitable work environment using the best marketing methods and promotion of Emirati brands in the regional and global markets, starting with GCC markets.

Al Janahi affirmed the importance of promoting and supporting ideas, creativity and innovation, particularly those of Emiratis and GCC citizens, in the field of design and development in order to launch and grow luxury brands that can compete regionally and globally.

TALG will be the ideal platform for such innovators to make their mark in these fields that attracts billions in investments.

Al Janahi said: "Emirati products visible in foreign stores and shopping centres will make us proud of our success and the capabilities and skills of Emirati creators to compete and innovate in manufacturing and exporting high quality products."

Marwan Bin Yousef Al Serkal, founder of TALG, expressed his happiness in the group joining the list of approved business incubators and launching the first batch of innovators. The projects of TALG innovators will from the core of the group's business in the fields of fashion and accessories, perfumes and jewellery. Al Serkal said group will support the first batch by developing their business and ensuing their success and expansion in the local, regional and global markets.

"We are interested in investing in luxury brands, and we will support and nurture creative entrepreneurs to design and manufacture products with international specifications. We are keen to go to regional and global events and exhibitions to introduce our products and export them, especially since it will create job opportunities for our younger generations and unveil and elevate Arab talent," Al Serkal said.

Al Serkal added that TALG has kept its doors open for more start-ups and new projects in order to adopt their businesses and support their growth and expansion. He invited startups to step forward to discuss opportunities for joint cooperation with TALG.