Arabian Purebred Horse Race Kicks Off Wednesday In Al Dhafra
Faizan Hashmi Published January 28, 2025 | 01:30 PM
AL DHAFRA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 28th Jan, 2025) The sixth edition of the Arabian Purebred Horse Race will commence on Wednesday at the Madinat Zayed Track for Horse Races, organised by the Liwa Sports Club. This race is part of a series of events held by the club in the Al Dhafra region.
The event will feature two rounds, with the first covering a distance of 1,700 metres and the second covering 1,400 metres. The race coincides with the "Year of Community" aimed at fostering social cohesion and reviving cultural connections.
This race is part of the activities organised by Liwa Sports Club to promote traditional sports in Al Dhafra and to highlight Arabian purebred horse racing as an integral part of the UAE's identity and rich cultural heritage.
The club has invited the public and equestrian enthusiasts to attend the event, enjoy the race's vibrant atmosphere, and support the participants.
Sultan Mohammed Al Mazrouei, Director of Finance and Administration at the club, emphasised that the race aligns with the club's vision to support traditional sports and contribute to preserving the UAE's cultural heritage. He also noted that the event provides a platform for local talents to shine in this prestigious sport.
Recent Stories
Arabian Purebred Horse Race kicks off Wednesday in Al Dhafra
New update for property buyers in Pakistan
Sharjah Digital Department launches new corporate identity
China welcomes 'Year of the Snake' with large-scale traditional celebrations
SP launches ‘Capture the Flag’ cybersecurity challenge
Abdullah bin Zayed, Indian External Affairs Minister discuss strategic ties
Over 60 strategic partnerships drive enhanced government services: GPSSA
‘SEDD Majlis’ discusses partnerships opportunities, prospects
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 28 January 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 January 2025
UN Chief expresses concern over US freeze on foreign aid
UAE's efforts in promoting human rights regionally, internationally recognised
More Stories From Middle East
-
Arabian Purebred Horse Race kicks off Wednesday in Al Dhafra4 minutes ago
-
Abu Dhabi among seven global cities to host China's 'Spring Festival' celebrations19 minutes ago
-
Sharjah Digital Department launches new corporate identity49 minutes ago
-
Borouge secures $100mln in new supply agreements1 hour ago
-
China welcomes 'Year of the Snake' with large-scale traditional celebrations2 hours ago
-
SP launches ‘Capture the Flag’ cybersecurity challenge2 hours ago
-
Abdullah bin Zayed, Indian External Affairs Minister discuss strategic ties2 hours ago
-
Over 60 strategic partnerships drive enhanced government services: GPSSA3 hours ago
-
‘SEDD Majlis’ discusses partnerships opportunities, prospects4 hours ago
-
IFAD’s new Country Plan prioritises climate-resilient agriculture in India4 hours ago
-
UN Chief expresses concern over US freeze on foreign aid12 hours ago
-
UAE's efforts in promoting human rights regionally, internationally recognised12 hours ago