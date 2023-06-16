UrduPoint.com

Arabian Sea Tropical Storm To Weaken Into Depression Within 12 Hours: NCM

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 16, 2023 | 05:45 PM

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 16th Jun, 2023) The National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) predicts that the "tropical storm" in the Arabian Sea, near the Indian-Pakistani coasts, will weaken into a tropical depression within the next 12 hours.

It will then transition into an air depression before dissipating as it moves towards the north-northeast.

The wind speed around the storm's centre is expected to range from 40-60 km/h, with a movement speed of 12 km/h.

The centre has classified the current state in the Arabian Sea as a "tropical storm" near the Indian-Pakistani coasts, located at latitude 23.5 north and longitude 69.9 east. The wind speeds around the storm's centre are estimated to be between 65 and 75 km/h, accompanied by cumulus clouds and rainfall in the surrounding areas. However, it is confirmed that the storm will not have any impact on the country.

