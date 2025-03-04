Open Menu

Arabian Travel Market 2025 To Open April 28 In Dubai

Muhammad Irfan Published March 04, 2025 | 05:45 PM

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 04th Mar, 2025) Arabian travel Market (ATM) is set to welcome a diverse international presence at its upcoming edition, which will take place at the Dubai World Trade Centre from 28th April to 1st May.

This year's show will see notable growth in participation from key regions, including Asia, the middle East, Europe, Africa and the Americas, reflecting continued recovery and rising demand across the global tourism industry.

ATM 2025 will centre on the theme "Global Travel: Developing Tomorrow's Tourism Through Enhanced Connectivity," underscoring the importance of connectivity in shaping the industry's future. The event is set to attract over 47,000 attendees and over 2,600 exhibitors from more than 161 global destinations.

According to recent data from the World Tourism Barometer by UN Tourism, an estimated 1.4 billion international tourists were recorded globally in 2024, an 11 percent increase from the previous year. In addition, total export revenues from tourism, including passenger transport, reached a record US$1.9 trillion last year.

The report also indicated that the Middle East was the best-performing region compared to 2019, with international arrivals rising by 32 percent last year from pre-pandemic levels.

The outlook is promising for international tourist arrivals in 2025, which are anticipated to grow by three to five percent.

"Asia is the fastest-growing region at ATM 2025, with a projected 27 percent year-on-year increase in exhibitors this year. This growth is largely attributed to enhanced regional connectivity and stronger links with international markets, driving expansion opportunities. It's not only national tourism organisations that are contributing to this growth but also regional and city-level destinations, with private sector participation on the rise," said Danielle Curtis, Exhibition Director ME, Arabian Travel Market.

Held in conjunction with Dubai World Trade Centre, ATM 2025's strategic partners include Dubai's Department of Economy and Tourism (DET), Destination Partner; Emirates, Official Airline Partner; IHG Hotels & Resorts, Official Hotel Partner; and Al Rais Travel, Official DMC Partner.

