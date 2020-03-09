UrduPoint.com
Arabian Travel Market To Be Postponed

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Mon 09th March 2020 | 02:15 PM

Arabian Travel Market to be postponed

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 09th Mar, 2020) Arabian Travel Market, which was due to be held this April, has been postponed to June, the event's organiser, Reed Travel Exhibitions announced today.

In a statement on Monday, Reed said, "Due to the escalation of the COVID-19 epidemic around the world, the venue management, supporting associations, and in alignment with the advice from the UAE public health authorities regarding travel to and from impacted countries," the decision was made to postpone the event to 19th – 22nd April, 2020 at the Dubai World Trade Centre.

"The announcement has been made at the earliest opportunity to give as much notice as possible to all stakeholders enabling them to make the necessary arrangements to reschedule their plans and ensure even stronger attendance in June," it added.

More Stories From Middle East

