Arabian Travel Market to gather global AI experts to explore new frontiers in travel

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 16th Apr, 2025) The transformative power of Artificial Intelligence (AI) will be under the spotlight at Arabian Travel Market (ATM), which takes place from 28th April to 1st May at the Dubai World Trade Centre.

The international travel event will gather experts and thought leaders in AI from around the world to explore how AI is changing the landscape of leisure and business travel, streamlining operations and improving the customer journey.

According to recent research by Statista, AI and machine learning have accounted for approximately two-thirds of global technology investment deals by travel and mobility companies since 2020. Across the travel industry, AI is being embraced at every level, from customers using AI-powered tools to plan their journeys to tourism providers leveraging AI to improve resource management and deliver more personalised guest services.

Danielle Curtis, Exhibition Director ME, Arabian Travel Market, said, “At ATM 2025, we are thrilled to announce an exciting lineup of visionary speakers. Attendees can expect engaging discussions that delve into the latest technological advancements, ethical considerations, and real-world applications. In addition, we will showcase groundbreaking developments across the exhibition, from sophisticated booking solutions to data analysis tools that empower organisations to make informed decisions. This is an unparalleled opportunity for travel industry professionals to be at the forefront of AI and gain actionable insights that can drive business success.”

On the opening day of ATM, Cassie Kozyrkov, CEO of Kozyr and a globally renowned speaker in AI, will lead an insightful session on “AI adoption: From Buzzwords to Business Strategy”, where she will outline how companies in the travel industry can identify genuine opportunities to improve their businesses. Kozyrkov will delve into why organisations struggle, uncover the biggest threats in the field and discuss what AI means for the future.

Elsewhere at ATM, Futurist and travel expert John Duffield will share fascinating insights on how AI and smart systems are reshaping the industry by enabling hyper-personalised experiences, seamless connectivity and innovations.

During his presentation, Duffield will also discuss how travel providers can act now to prepare for these technologies, while addressing challenges such as data privacy and resistance to change.

As technology continues to evolve, travel companies are identifying innovative ways to use human-centric technologies to connect with their customers. On 30 April, a panel of thought leaders, including Robin Lawther, VP Expedia TAAP, Expedia Group, will examine how the travel industry can use human-centric technology, addressing the ethical considerations surrounding AI, privacy and the importance of maintaining the human touch in an increasingly automated world.

Dorothee Anjos, General Manager, middle East at Multilem, will also touch on the importance of the human element in a thought-provoking discussion on the relationship between human connection and AI in the event's industry. During this session, she will explore how integrating both is revolutionising the planning, execution, and experience of events, as well as addressing the challenges posed by the rise of AI.

On 30 April, Paul Griffiths, CEO, Dubai Airports, will provide a comprehensive overview of what's next for aviation in the age of transformation and global disruption, touching on how AI, among several other factors, is reshaping the future of flight. The session will discuss the role of artificial intelligence in optimising operations, predictive maintenance and passenger experience.

Finally, Graham Pope, Vice President, Sales Supplier and Venue Solutions at Cvent will host a session titled Future-proofing 2025: Trends, AI and shifts in business and MICE travel, exploring how business event organisers can measure the impact of their events using a blend of strategic planning, effective data collection and robust analysis, of which AI plays a key role.

Held in conjunction with Dubai World Trade Centre, ATM 2025’s strategic partners include Dubai’s Department of Economy and Tourism (DET), Destination Partner; Emirates, Official Airline Partner; IHG Hotels & Resorts, Official Hotel Partner; and Al Rais Travel, Official DMC Partner.

