(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 24th Apr, 2023) DUBAI, 24th April, 2023 (WAM) – The upcoming Arabian Travel Market (ATM) 2023 in Dubai is set to feature over 80 of the world's top travel technology companies, showcasing their latest innovations and advancements. The four-day event, which will take place from May 1st to May 4th at the Dubai World Trade Centre, will offer more than 2,000 square meters of exhibition space dedicated to the technology sector, representing a 54.7% increase in sector participation compared to last year.

In addition to the Travel Tech space, ATM 2023 will also include a brand-new Sustainability Hub, highlighting the latest environmentally-responsible travel trends and innovations. The ATM Travel Tech Stage, sponsored by Sabre, will host several in-depth panel discussions exploring modern innovations such as artificial intelligence, big data, and Web3 and how they can enable seamless operations, professional development, payments, accessibility, sustainable travel, and enhanced customer experiences.

Danielle Curtis, Exhibition Director ME, Arabian Travel Market, stated that innovation is a crucial component of the event's theme, 'Working Towards Net Zero'. Curtis emphasised the importance of supporting and investing in the most promising technologies to build a better and more sustainable travel sector for future generations.

One of the innovation-centric discussions at the ATM Travel Tech Stage will be the 'Technology: The Enabler of Sustainable Travel' session, where industry experts will discuss how online tools are making it easier for consumers to reduce their environmental impact when purchasing and planning trips. The panel will be moderated by Shashank Nigam, Founder and CEO of SimpliFlying, and will feature insights from Tom Kershaw, Chief Product and Technology Officer at Travelport; Lucas Bobes, Group Environmental Officer and Head of ESG Reporting at Amadeus; and Carlo Olejniczak, Vice President and Managing Director of EMEA at Booking.com.

The Arabian Travel Market (ATM) 2023 is set to feature over 20 innovation-focused sessions and events during the four-day event, including the Tech Stage, which will provide the backdrop for a selection of panels discussing the main trends impacting travel in 2023 and beyond.

The session, in partnership with Sabre, will explore how the travel industry has harnessed innovation in response to the global pandemic and how technology is likely to drive further advancements in the future. Moderated by Abdul-Razzaq Iyer, Vice President, middle East, at Sabre, the panel will feature industry experts such as Andy Finkelstein, SVP, Global Agency Sales and Delivery at Sabre; Jason Hooper, Head of Digital Solutions at Dnata; and Dean Wicks, Chief Flights Officer at Wego.

For the first time in the show's history, ATM 2023 will feature a Sustainability Hub, which will offer a venue for sessions dedicated to the latest sustainable travel trends and innovations, including the ATM 2023 Start-up Competition hosted by conference partner Plug and Play. This event will see entrepreneurs compete head-to-head in a "Sustainable Tech Pitch Battle." The technology segment of the event will host industry-leading exhibitors, including Itrip, Traveazy DMCC, TBO.com, WebBeds FZ LLC, and Expedia Inc.

The 30th edition of ATM will explore the future of sustainable travel in line with its theme, "Working Towards Net Zero." The conference programme will explore how innovative sustainable travel trends will evolve and allow delegates to identify growth strategies within key vertical sectors. Regional experts will also explore a sustainable future ahead of COP28 in November 2023 at Expo City Dubai.

In addition, the conference will feature a sustainability category at its annual exhibitor awards for the first time, recognising exhibitors based on the extent to which they have considered the environmental impact of their stands and their efforts to reduce their carbon footprint.

ATM 2023 is held in conjunction with Dubai World Trade Centre and its strategic partners, including Dubai's Department of Economy and Tourism (DET) as the Destination Partner, Emirates as the Official Airline Partner, IHG Hotels & Resorts as the Official Hotel Partner, and Al Rais Travel as the Official DMC Partner.