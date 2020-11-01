Arabic Language Centre, Alef Education sign MoU to support Arabic language education

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 01st Nov, 2020) The Arabic Language Centre, a subsidiary of the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi, has announced the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding with Alef Education to commence cooperation between the parties in the field of Arabic language education modernisation and support.

The MoU establishes a framework focused on utilising modern technologies, data analysis, and a range of programmes geared toward supporting Arabic language adoption and education, both regionally and internationally.

The agreement was signed at the Alef Education headquarters in the Media Zone Authority – Abu Dhabi by Dr Ali bin Tamim, Chairman of the Arabic Language Centre and Geoffrey Alphonso, Chief Executive Officer of Alef Education. In attendance were Abdullah Majed Al Ali, Executive Director of Dar Al Kutub and Aisha Al Yammahi, board Advisor at Alef Education.

The announcement follows the official launch of the Arabic Language Centre, established by a decree-law issued by President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan. Mandated with defining and driving strategies for the development of the Arabic language, the Centre works through an extended range of programmes to achieve Arabic language leadership in culture, education, entertainment, and academic research.

Working together, Arabic Language Centre and Alef Education will consolidate efforts and strategies towards the development of education solutions to support learning the language by native and non-native speakers alike, including digital resources, smart applications and various implementations of artificial intelligence.

Dr Ali bin Tamim, Chairman of the Arabic Language Centre and Secretary-General of Sheikh Zayed Book Award, said, "The Arabic Language Centre’s principal mandate is to support Arabic language learning and content creation. Guided by this objective, we have launched several initiatives through which we dedicate immense efforts, resources and expertise toward building a comprehensive knowledge ecosystem in the Arabic language that accommodates the Arab world’s ambition and potential.

"Our partnership with Alef Education is therefore a step in the right direction that will enable us to categorically modernise our Arabic resources and infrastructure."

Geoffrey Alphonso, CEO of Alef Education, commended ALC’s expansive language development agenda, adding, "As we continue to expand, we continue to grow our partnerships as well. We are excited to announce our new partnership with the Arabic Language Centre. Our strategic partnership with ALC will allow us to explore new joint offerings based on market needs to further transform the Arabic language education market, both regionally and globally."