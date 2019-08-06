UrduPoint.com
‘Arabic Language Education Centre For The Gulf States' Delegation Visits Kazakhstan

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Tue 06th August 2019 | 08:45 PM

‘Arabic Language Education Centre for the Gulf States' delegation visits Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 06th Aug, 2019) A delegation from the Sharjah-based Arabic Language education Centre for the Gulf States visited universities and academic centres in Kazakhstan.

The programme of the visit, which aimed to promote cooperation and exchange expertise included a meeting between Dr. Mohammed Ahmed bin Sultan Al Jaber, UAE Ambassador to Kazakhstan, and Dr.

Issa Saleh Al Hammadi, Director of the Centre, who presented a brief description of the centre’s work and its achievements.

Al Hammadi also explained the "I love the Arabic Language" curriculum series, which aims to teach foreigners the Arabic language from first to twelfth-grade level.

During the visit, Al Hammadi met with experts from Eurasia University in Nur-Sultan and visited Al Farabi University.

