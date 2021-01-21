Arabic Language Education Centre Sharjah to organise forum on teaching Arabic remotely

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 21st Jan, 2021) The Educational Centre for the Arabic language of the Gulf states in Sharjah will organise a forum for the best practices and experiences in the field of "employing technologies in teaching the Arabic language remotely", during the coming March under the patronage of H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah.

The forum comes in light of the exceptional circumstances that the world is going through as a result of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, in light of the great expansion that the world is witnessing in the application of distance learning programmes, contributing in promoting the adoption of various technological methods in several educational institutions.

The Centre organises the forum in cooperation with the Ministry of Education, with the participation of a number of experts and specialists in teaching Arabic, aiming to exchange experiences and applied models that are applied in teaching Arabic at all educational levels.

The forum, which will be held from 15th to 17th March 2021, aims to highlihgt the latest practices, experiences, initiatives and developments in teaching the Arabic language.

Commenting on this, Dr. Issa Saleh Al Hammadi, Director of the Arabic Language education Centre has underscored the importance of the upcoming forum, emphasising that it keeps pace with the rapid scientific and technical developments in light of the requirements and challenges of this era, contributing in promoting the learning of the Arabic language.