Arada awards AED180 million contract to build 'The Boulevard' at Sharjah

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 23rd May, 2021) Arada has awarded the construction contract to build The Boulevard, an upscale residential complex at its Sharjah mega-community Aljada. Located in the East Village district of Aljada, The Boulevard comprises three apartment blocks.

The nine-storey blocks are located next to Aljada’s main avenue. The AED180 million contract was won by Dubai-based Al Ashram Contracting, a construction company with more than 45 years of experience in building a wide range of residential, commercial, hospitality and infrastructure projects in the UAE.

Work on The Boulevard will begin immediately, and homes in the project will be handed over by the end of 2022.

Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed Al Qasimi, Chairman of Arada, said, "This milestone is evidence of our determination to move forward rapidly with our construction plans at one of the UAE’s fastest-growing communities.

These distinctive and high-end homes in one of the most desirable parts of Aljada have been welcomed by investors and end-users and will be a valuable addition to Sharjah’s property landscape on completion."

Featuring around 600 units in total, The Boulevard buildings feature a range of one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments with a wide range of sizes and floorplans, which are targeted at singles, young couples and families. All apartments come with smart home technology added as standard, while the complex also includes a fully stocked health club and a shared swimming pool, as well as several cafes and retail outlets at ground-floor level.

Arada has already completed 465 units at seven apartment buildings in Aljada, with another seven apartment buildings and a townhouse and villa community at the project scheduled to be completed in the next few months.