Arada Begins Handovers For 255 New Homes In Aljada, Sharjah

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Tue 30th March 2021 | 02:00 PM

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 30th Mar, 2021) Arada has announced the completion of a new tranche of apartment blocks at Aljada, the AED24 billion megaproject in Sharjah.

The handover process for the first four Areej Apartments buildings, amounting to 255 units in total, has now begun as the Sharjah developer continues its aggressive delivery plan for 2021.

Located in the first phase of the Aljada master development, the Areej Apartments buildings contain studios, one-bedroom and two-bedroom homes, all of which have been sold out.

Residents moving into the Areej Apartments will benefit from contemporary design and an exceptional range of facilities.

Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed Al Qasimi, Chairman of Arada, said, "With seven apartment blocks completed during the first quarter of the year, we are now preparing to welcome 465 households to Aljada. We would like to thank all of those who have placed their trust in Arada and welcome them to their new homes in Sharjah’s most vibrant community."

