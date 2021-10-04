UrduPoint.com

Arada Begins Work On Second Phase Of Family Entertainment Hotspot Madar At Aljada

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Mon 04th October 2021 | 05:45 PM

Arada begins work on second phase of family entertainment hotspot Madar at Aljada

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 04th Oct, 2021) Arada has awarded the first contract for the next phase of its popular family entertainment district Madar, located at the Aljada megaproject in Sharjah.

Opened in February 2020, Madar at Aljada has already welcomed two million visitors to its mixture of attractions and food offerings, set within a lush green landscape.

The second phase will contain a fully stocked health and fitness club, a trampoline park, an extension to the existing skatepark, more parking and a further 460,000 square feet of parkland. The extension to the green landscaping means that residents living in the first phase of Aljada will enjoy direct access to Madar by the end of this year.

At more than 110,000 square feet, the health and fitness club will be one of the largest in Sharjah, with separate sections catering to men and women and world-class facilities, in line with Arada’s mission to provide active, healthy lifestyles to residents and visitors to its communities.

Dubai-based landscape architect Proscape won the first construction contract for this phase. It will carry out landscaping and other works over four months, while the second phase will be completed by September 2022.

Ahmed Alkhoshaibi, CEO of Arada, said, "With more than 100,000 visitors a month, Madar at Aljada has cemented its position as the fastest-growing family entertainment destination in the UAE.

We believe that the new attractions on offer in the second phase will help to grow visitor numbers to Madar even more strongly while also presenting residents of Aljada with an outstanding portfolio of facilities right on their doorstep."

Designed by Zaha Hadid Architects, the complex is the largest of its kind in the Northern Emirates, at 1.9 million square feet. Existing attractions include the Aljada Discovery Centre, the Zad food village and drive-thru, a children’s adventure playground, a skatepark, a free-to-enter drive-in cinema, an indoor events space, a waterplay area, and an outdoor amphitheatre.

Madar at Aljada is the centrepiece of Sharjah’s largest ever megaproject, valued at AED24 billion. Spread over 24 million square feet, Aljada is ideally located on the last large plot of land in the heart of New Sharjah. It contains numerous residential districts and extensive retail, hospitality, entertainment, sporting, educational and healthcare components, all within a green urban master plan.

Construction work on Aljada began in 2018, and buyers received the first homes at the beginning of 2021. So far, nearly 900 homes in the first residential phase of the project have been completed this year, while the first school opened for the first time in August.

Related Topics

UAE Sharjah February August September Women 2018 2020 Family All Billion Million

Recent Stories

The Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G Comes with Awesome Feat ..

The Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G Comes with Awesome Features and a Powerful Chipset, p ..

38 seconds ago
 Fans buy tickets for Pakistan-India T20 World Cup ..

Fans buy tickets for Pakistan-India T20 World Cup match within no time  

3 minutes ago
 Khalifa bin Tahnoun receives Israeli Interior Mini ..

Khalifa bin Tahnoun receives Israeli Interior Minister in Wahat Al Karama

3 minutes ago
 Entry-level King realme C21 Gets More Affordable a ..

Entry-level King realme C21 Gets More Affordable at PKR 17,999/-

23 minutes ago
 Hansal Mehta extends support to Shah Rukh Khan aft ..

Hansal Mehta extends support to Shah Rukh Khan after arrest of Aryan Khan

24 minutes ago
 Sheikh Rashid says online visa service for Afghani ..

Sheikh Rashid says online visa service for Afghanistan will be launched in three ..

37 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.