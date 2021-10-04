Arada begins work on second phase of family entertainment hotspot Madar at Aljada

(@FahadShabbir)

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 04th Oct, 2021) Arada has awarded the first contract for the next phase of its popular family entertainment district Madar, located at the Aljada megaproject in Sharjah.

Opened in February 2020, Madar at Aljada has already welcomed two million visitors to its mixture of attractions and food offerings, set within a lush green landscape.

The second phase will contain a fully stocked health and fitness club, a trampoline park, an extension to the existing skatepark, more parking and a further 460,000 square feet of parkland. The extension to the green landscaping means that residents living in the first phase of Aljada will enjoy direct access to Madar by the end of this year.

At more than 110,000 square feet, the health and fitness club will be one of the largest in Sharjah, with separate sections catering to men and women and world-class facilities, in line with Arada’s mission to provide active, healthy lifestyles to residents and visitors to its communities.

Dubai-based landscape architect Proscape won the first construction contract for this phase. It will carry out landscaping and other works over four months, while the second phase will be completed by September 2022.

Ahmed Alkhoshaibi, CEO of Arada, said, "With more than 100,000 visitors a month, Madar at Aljada has cemented its position as the fastest-growing family entertainment destination in the UAE.

We believe that the new attractions on offer in the second phase will help to grow visitor numbers to Madar even more strongly while also presenting residents of Aljada with an outstanding portfolio of facilities right on their doorstep."

Designed by Zaha Hadid Architects, the complex is the largest of its kind in the Northern Emirates, at 1.9 million square feet. Existing attractions include the Aljada Discovery Centre, the Zad food village and drive-thru, a children’s adventure playground, a skatepark, a free-to-enter drive-in cinema, an indoor events space, a waterplay area, and an outdoor amphitheatre.

Madar at Aljada is the centrepiece of Sharjah’s largest ever megaproject, valued at AED24 billion. Spread over 24 million square feet, Aljada is ideally located on the last large plot of land in the heart of New Sharjah. It contains numerous residential districts and extensive retail, hospitality, entertainment, sporting, educational and healthcare components, all within a green urban master plan.

Construction work on Aljada began in 2018, and buyers received the first homes at the beginning of 2021. So far, nearly 900 homes in the first residential phase of the project have been completed this year, while the first school opened for the first time in August.