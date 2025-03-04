Arada, Big Heart, UNHCR partner for fourth ‘Home for a Home’ campaign in Chad

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 04th Mar, 2025) – In partnership with The Big Heart Foundation (TBHF) and UNHCR, the UN Refugee Agency, Arada is relaunching its landmark ‘Home for a Home’ initiative, which will this year fund the construction of homes intended to house as many as 4,000 refugees in Chad.

Now in its fourth year, the ‘Home for a Home’ initiative involves Arada and its partners committing to provide shelter to a refugee family for every home that is sold in the master developer’s projects during the holy month of Ramadan.

This year’s edition of ‘Home for a Home’ will be implemented in Chad, which hosts more than one million refugees, according to UNHCR. Following the campaign, Arada and its partners have committed to building homes for refugees in the eastern part of the country, where more than 750,000 people – 88% of whom are women and children – have fled violence in Sudan, mostly from the region of Darfur, since the conflict began in April 2023.

Each constructed home will be allocated to and owned by a Sudanese family of approximately four members, with access to water, sanitation and hygiene facilities. In addition, Arada and its partners will develop an emergency water system, which will benefit 30,000 people in the local refugee settlements.

Ahmed Alkhoshaibi, Group CEO of Arada, said: “Home for a Home has grown every year since its inception in 2022, and this year’s collaboration with our partners in Chad will achieve even greater impact and scale than ever before. With over 2,000 homes now committed over the last four years, our goal is now to continue to grow this initiative globally, introducing new countries and new ways of helping communities in need.”

Alya Al Musaiebi, Director of TBHF, said: “In the face of unprecedented global displacement, our commitment to providing hope and shelter for those in need is resolute.

The ‘Home for a Home’ initiative exemplifies the power of collaborative humanitarian efforts, and we are proud to once again partner with Arada and UNHCR for this noble cause. As we embark on this fourth campaign in Chad, we are laying the foundation for dignity, security, and a chance at a new beginning for families who have endured unimaginable hardships, and we are proud to do so.”

Khaled Khalifa, Senior Advisor and UNHCR’s Representative in the Gulf Cooperation Council countries, said: "This partnership underscores the power of collaboration in driving long term impact. By expanding the ‘Home for a Home’ initiative to Chad, we are continuing to empower vulnerable communities through essential shelter and access to water and sanitation. Together, we are offering the resources necessary for the forcibly displaced to rebuild their lives with dignity and hope.”

Launched for the first time in 2022, 'Home for a Home' has now resulted in a commitment to construct 2,105 houses across Kenya, Syria and Chad, with 757 homes already completed. In addition, completed water supply infrastructure built in the Kakuma refugee camp in northern Kenya is currently benefiting more than 43,000 people.

Since its inception, Arada has partnered with TBHF as its Primary corporate social responsibility (CSR) partner, supporting the Foundation's mission to empower vulnerable children and families worldwide. Arada also partnered with UNHCR in 2022 and 2023 for the first two editions of ‘Home for a Home’.

The ‘Home for a Home’ initiative aligns with Arada's commitment for sustainable development and the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals, underscoring the crucial role businesses can play in promoting societal well-being and environmental sustainability.

