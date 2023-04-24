UrduPoint.com

Arada Completes 114 Homes In Garden Villa Community At Aljada

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 24, 2023 | 01:15 PM

Arada completes 114 homes in garden villa community at Aljada

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 24th Apr, 2023) Arada announced it has begun handing over 114 townhouses and semi-detached villas in the Sarab 2 garden villa community at Sharjah megaproject Aljada.

The two Sarab communities feature the only villas and townhouses in the Aljada masterplan. All homes at Sarab come with smart home features as standard and a cooker, hood and washing machine/drier installed.

Ahmed Alkhoshaibi, Group CEO of Arada, commented, “The timely delivery of the high-quality homes in Sarab 2 allows homeowners to enjoy an exceptional lifestyle in nature-inspired homes in one of the most desirable locations at the fast-growing Aljada community.”

Although both Sarab communities are located in peaceful and secluded parts of Aljada, they are just a few minutes walk away from Madar, a 1.9 million square foot complex designed by Zaha Hadid Architects fastest-growing leisure and entertainment space in the UAE.

The completion of the Sarab 2 villa community raises the number of completed homes at Aljada to over 5,500, following the completion in December of 2,473 units at the premium student housing complex Nest, and another 1,600 homes in the East Village district of the city.

The contract to build Sarab 2 was awarded to Dubai-based RAQ Contracting in October 2021.

Arada will also start the handover process for another 600 units in the Boulevard residential complex at Aljada in the coming weeks. Around 3,200 homes are currently under construction at the Aljada site, where 25,000 units are scheduled to be built in total.

Spread over a 24 million square foot area and valued at AED24 billion, Aljada is Sharjah’s largest-ever project and a transformational destination for the Emirate. As well as its numerous residential districts, Aljada also contains extensive retail, hospitality, entertainment, sporting, educational, healthcare components and a business park, all set within a green, walkable master plan.

