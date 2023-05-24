SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 24th May, 2023) Arada has completed 585 homes within The Boulevard, an upscale residential complex at its Sharjah mega-community Aljada. The nine-story blocks are located next to Aljada’s main East Boulevard avenue.

The Boulevard comprises three apartment blocks that include a wealth of amenities and are surrounded by lush green landscaping. Homes feature a range of one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments with a variety of sizes and floorplans, which are targeted at singles, young couples, and families.

Ahmed Alkhoshaibi, Group CEO of Arada, said, “We are pleased to announce the timely completion of The Boulevard residential complex, which occupies an exceptional location within the Aljada master community. These new buildings offer residents a modern urban lifestyle within a lively area serviced with premium facilities and plenty of green landscaping.”

“The completion of The Boulevard brings the number of new homes completed at Aljada to over 6,300. As we move closer to completing Aljada’s third residential phase, we look forward to welcoming thousands of new residents to this exceptional destination this year.”

All apartments at The Boulevard come with smart home technology added as standard, while the complex also includes a fully stocked health club and a shared swimming pool, as well as a number of cafes and retail outlets at the ground-floor level.

The Boulevard is located between the SABIS International school – Aljada (SIS-Aljada), which is fully completed, and Naseej District, a new creative neighbourhood for Sharjah, which contains a world-class cultural centre and makers’ district. It lies on East Boulevard Avenue in the same residential phase as East Village, which features 2,000 units within 16 apartment blocks. Last month, Arada announced the completion of 1,621 apartments in East Village.

Also located within walking distance from The Boulevard complex are the Madar entertainment district and Arada CBD, a modern business district that will serve as the Emirate’s new commercial hub.

Spread over a 24 million square foot area, Aljada is Sharjah’s largest-ever project and a transformational destination for the Emirate. As well as its numerous residential districts, Aljada also contains extensive retail, hospitality, entertainment, sporting, educational, and healthcare components and a business park, all set within a green, walkable master plan.

