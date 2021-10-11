UrduPoint.com

Arada Launches 'Kaya' Second Phase Of 'Massar' Project, Worth AED8 Billion In Sharjah

Muhammad Irfan 10 minutes ago Mon 11th October 2021 | 02:30 PM

Arada launches &#039;Kaya&#039; second phase of &#039;Massar&#039; project, worth AED8 billion in Sharjah

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 11th Oct, 2021) Arada, a UAE-based development company, has launched "Kaya", the second residential phase of its forested lifestyle mega community Masaar, located in the Al Suyoh district of Sharjah. Containing 421 townhouses and villas, the launch of Kaya has been brought forward following strong demand for homes in the first phase of the AED8 billion Masaar megaproject.

Launched in January this year, Masaar offers 4,000 villas in eight gated residential districts, all clustered around a ‘green spine’ containing a host of outdoor and sporting facilities and boasting 50,000 trees.

Prince Khaled bin Alwaleed bin Talal, Vice Chairman of Arada, said, "We also continue to benefit from the ongoing demand in Sharjah’s property sector, which has been assisted by ongoing investment into local infrastructure and good regulation, leading to a 40 percent growth in the value of the property sold in the Emirate during the first six months of the year."

Ahmed Alkhoshaibi, CEO of Arada, stated, "Due to exceptional demand in the first phase of Masaar, where we have already sold property valued at AED750 million, we have brought forward the launch of the second phase of this nature-inspired community," noting that construction at Kaya will begin in the second half of 2022 and the first homes will be completed by the end of 2023.

Arada is also introducing new facilities to the Masaar master plan, including two new 6.6-kilometre continuous jogging and professional cycling tracks, which run through woodland areas planted around the edge of the community. Both tracks will be completed in the second quarter of 2022, alongside the opening of the Masaar Experience Centre and show villa.

Masaar, or ‘path’ in Arabic, is spread over a 19 million square foot master plan, and has been carefully designed to enable its residents to transform their lives by encouraging healthy living in a walkable and forested environment.

The first phase of Masaar, Sendian District, is now 95 percent sold out, and the first contracts for the megaproject were awarded in May. These included the contract for infrastructure design and supervision consultancy services, which was won by US engineering consultancy Parsons Overseas Limited, while the contract to build the Masaar Experience Centre and show villa was awarded to ASGC.

The design and supervision services contract for the first residential phase of Masaar was awarded in September, and the first homes in the project are scheduled to be handed over by the end of 2022.

