Arada launches 'Sarab 2' at Aljada in Sharjah

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 09th Aug, 2020) Arada has announced the launch of a new premium garden villa community at Aljada, the 24 million square foot mixed-use destination in the heart of New Sharjah. Featuring 114 villas and townhouses set in a landscaped and exclusive neighbourhood, homes in Sarab 2 will be available for sale from 10th August onwards.

With a range of two-bedroom townhouses, three-bedroom townhouses and semi-detached villas and four-bedroom detached villas, Sarab 2 is targeted towards professionals, couples and families.

The value of Sharjah real estate sold in the first half of 2020 rose by 4.1 percent to AED6.2 billion compared to the same period a year earlier, according to data released at the beginning of August by the Sharjah Real Estate Registration Department, the Emirate’s property regulator. Arada’s own first-half results showed a 10 percent increase in sales in comparison to the first six months of 2019, thanks to rising demand from Emirati nationals in particular, who continue to invest heavily in both Aljada and Arada’s first project, Nasma Residences.

Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed Al Qasimi, Chairman of Arada, said, "It is extremely encouraging to see how well the Sharjah market continues to perform even amid such challenging circumstances. We had initially planned to announce this exciting new community in the fourth quarter of 2020, but the demand we have witnessed from both investors and end-users for homes in Aljada has forced us to bring the launch forward. This is a rare opportunity to purchase property in a villa community at Aljada, and as such, we expect that these homes will be welcomed by buyers."

Located in the fast-growing Muwaileh district in the heart of New Sharjah, Aljada is a master-planned destination that is set to transform the future of the Emirate. As well as a number of residential districts, the city also includes extensive retail, hospitality, commercial, healthcare and education offerings, all ideally located in the last large plot of available land in the centre of Sharjah.