Arada opens first Manbat Shop for fresh Emirati produce in Sharjah

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 08th Feb, 2023) Arada has opened the first permanent Manbat Shop at the Aljada master community in New Sharjah.

Located in the first residential phase of Aljada, the shop continues Manbat’s purpose to provide a link between local farmers and consumers in the UAE.

The Manbat initiative was launched in January 2021 in partnership with the Ministry of Climate Change and Environment (MOCCAE) and is dedicated to promoting the performance of the UAE’s agricultural sector.

The first phase of Manbat began with the launch of Emirati farmers’ markets, which are now taking place on a weekly basis during the growing season in cities throughout the country. Manbat supports Emirati food producers by showcasing their wares to a wide range of customers and retail buyers, building up consumer trust in local produce and supporting Emirati farmers in the marketing and selling of their goods.

Prince Khaled bin Alwaleed bin Talal, Vice Chairman of Arada, said, “Manbat encourages the consumption of healthy, home-grown produce while empowering Emirati farmers and improving the sustainability of their farms, reducing the region’s carbon footprint and boosting the Emirati agriculture sector. However, the Manbat scheme is also designed to provide consumers with a fun and educational experience for the entire family to enjoy, spreading awareness about the importance of food security.

”

Mohammed Mousa Alameeri, Assistant Under-Secretary Food Diversity Sector, Ministry of Climate Change and Environment, said, “Our partnership with Arada is a strong example of the public sector and private sector working together to solve issues of national importance, in particular by helping to strengthen food security within the UAE and supporting local farmers.”

The Manbat Shop provides seasonal fruit and vegetables as well as varieties of raw honey, dates and nuts. From avocadoes, basil and cherry tomatoes to varieties of lettuce, melon, chili peppers, spinach and strawberries, there is ample pesticide-free farm-fresh produce on offer for families to enjoy. Also sold at the Manbat Shop are sugar-free spreadable chocolate, premium coffee beans, and there are also stations for fresh smoothies, coffee and juice.

The Manbat Shop also has an on-site hydroponic farm to grow produce using technology known to help preserve nutritional value and eliminate the need for added chemicals. Shelves and aisles are attractively arrayed with colourful displays of organic produce, while walls and labels are marked with engaging and informative content for visitors that include governmental goals and farmers’ stories. The site is also designed to welcome educational tours from schools to share knowledge of nutrition and Emirati agriculture.