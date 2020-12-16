Arada reveals Naseej District, new creative neighbourhood for Sharjah

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 16th Dec, 2020) Arada has launched Naseej District, an upscale neighbourhood that celebrates art, design and culture at the AED24 billion megaproject in the heart of New Sharjah.

Naseej, which means fabric, reflects the developer’s aspiration to weave together diverse skills, talents and backgrounds to turn the cultural district into a coherent social space for the creative community in Sharjah.

Containing 16 apartment buildings designed in a contemporary style and accompanied by anchor cultural attractions, Naseej District will also be bolstered by a range of creative events that will encourage both residents and visitors to collaborate and learn.

Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed Al Qasimi, Chairman of Arada, said, "The introduction of Naseej District is another step in Sharjah’s journey to embrace art and culture as a way of living. We are working to curate a thriving community that will house some of the region’s finest creative talent, while also becoming a destination for those who seek authentic and engaging cultural activities.

"

Today also marks the launch of Tiraz, the first residential building to go on sale at Naseej District. Featuring a range of studios, one bedroom and two bedroom apartments, the Tiraz buildings contain 128 units in total, which overlook open courtyards and garden spaces.

Both Tiraz residents and visitors to Naseej District, as well as art enthusiasts from around the UAE, will also enjoy an array of high-quality cultural, artistic and retail destinations right on their doorstep. At one end of the district is an iconic and beautifully designed building that will incorporate galleries, a museum and exhibition space. An architectural statement in itself, this showpiece building will be a focal point for learning, with permanent exhibits focusing on topics such as Sharjah’s growth story and climate change.

Construction on Naseej District will start in the second quarter of 2021, and the first homes will be delivered in the first quarter of 2023.