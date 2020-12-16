UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Arada Reveals Naseej District, New Creative Neighbourhood For Sharjah

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Wed 16th December 2020 | 11:30 AM

Arada reveals Naseej District, new creative neighbourhood for Sharjah

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 16th Dec, 2020) Arada has launched Naseej District, an upscale neighbourhood that celebrates art, design and culture at the AED24 billion megaproject in the heart of New Sharjah.

Naseej, which means fabric, reflects the developer’s aspiration to weave together diverse skills, talents and backgrounds to turn the cultural district into a coherent social space for the creative community in Sharjah.

Containing 16 apartment buildings designed in a contemporary style and accompanied by anchor cultural attractions, Naseej District will also be bolstered by a range of creative events that will encourage both residents and visitors to collaborate and learn.

Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed Al Qasimi, Chairman of Arada, said, "The introduction of Naseej District is another step in Sharjah’s journey to embrace art and culture as a way of living. We are working to curate a thriving community that will house some of the region’s finest creative talent, while also becoming a destination for those who seek authentic and engaging cultural activities.

"

Today also marks the launch of Tiraz, the first residential building to go on sale at Naseej District. Featuring a range of studios, one bedroom and two bedroom apartments, the Tiraz buildings contain 128 units in total, which overlook open courtyards and garden spaces.

Both Tiraz residents and visitors to Naseej District, as well as art enthusiasts from around the UAE, will also enjoy an array of high-quality cultural, artistic and retail destinations right on their doorstep. At one end of the district is an iconic and beautifully designed building that will incorporate galleries, a museum and exhibition space. An architectural statement in itself, this showpiece building will be a focal point for learning, with permanent exhibits focusing on topics such as Sharjah’s growth story and climate change.

Construction on Naseej District will start in the second quarter of 2021, and the first homes will be delivered in the first quarter of 2023.

Related Topics

UAE Sharjah Sale From Billion

Recent Stories

APS attack: Nation observes 6th anniversary of the ..

1 minute ago

Education Minister Mr. Shafqat Mehmood attends ‘ ..

8 minutes ago

OIC Condemns the Mass Kidnapping of Schoolchildren ..

8 minutes ago

Emirates expands its global network with restart o ..

13 minutes ago

UAE condemns Kabul terror attacks

17 minutes ago

Covid-19 claims 105 lives across the country durin ..

18 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.