Arada To Build AED367m Student Housing Complex At Aljada, Sharjah

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Wed 17th February 2021 | 11:45 AM

Arada to build AED367m student housing complex at Aljada, Sharjah

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 17th Feb, 2021) Sharjah developer Arada has announced the award of a contract to build "Nest", an integrated student housing complex based at its Sharjah megaproject Aljada.

The AED367 million contract was won by Intermass Engineering and Contracting Company, a Sharjah-based contractor with more than 40 years’ experience in the regional construction industry, which has also worked on previous phases at Aljada and at Nasma Residences, Arada’s first project.

Work on the 12 five-storey apartment blocks at Nest will begin immediately, and the first units will be handed over in the second quarter of 2022, the company said in a statement.

Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed Al Qasimi, Chairman of Arada, said, "The Nest community fits perfectly with Sharjah’s mission to provide a progressive and all-round educational experience for students from the UAE and around the world.

"We have an ambitious programme at this transformational community during the course of 2021 and look forward to delivering an exceptional experience for a new generation of students in Sharjah."

Spread over a 388,000 square foot area, the Nest masterplan has been designed with internal courtyards and spaces that provide meeting spaces for residents. Each block contains a selection of studios and two-, four-, five- and eight-bed dormitories, alongside laundry rooms, shared tv rooms and study areas.

Nest’s facilities include an art studio, a music hall, a library, a state-of-the-art running track that surrounds the complex, an amphitheatre and a central dining hall, while tenants will also be provided with access to male- and female-only swimming pools, gyms and study areas.

