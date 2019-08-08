UrduPoint.com
Arafat Day Sermon Will Be Broadcast In Six Languages

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Thu 08th August 2019 | 05:30 PM

MAKKAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 08th Aug, 2019) The Saudi General Presidency for the Affairs of the Grand Mosque and the Prophet's Mosque has said that sermon of Day of Arafat will be broadcast in six languages through FM radio. The sermon will be available on smartphone app as well as on the General Presidency website.

An official from the authority affirmed that the project - in its second year - witnessed a technical and organisational development since last year as it includes several technical means to enable users to benefit from translation in the holy sites with five radio frequencies.

