Arafat Day serves values of tolerance, coexistence, solidarity, says GAIAE Chairman

ARAFAT, Saudi Arabia, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 10th Aug, 2019) As the UAE celebrates the Year of Tolerance in 2019, the gathering of more than two million Muslims at Saudi Arabia's Mount Arafat on Saturday on Arafat Day, the climax of the annual Hajj, delivers a good lesson and sets a clear example of tolerance, peaceful coexistence, cooperation, mutual respect, compassion and fraternity regardless of their cultural diversity and ethnicity, according to Dr. Mohammed Mattar Al Kaabi, Chairman of the General Authority of Islamic Affairs and Endowments, GAIAE, and Head of the UAE Official Hajj Mission.

Al Kaabi thanked the UAE leaders for their care for the UAE’s pilgrims and close follow-up of their wellbeing to perform the rites safely and comfortably.

He also praised the Government of Saudi Arabia for making every possible effort to facilitate the easy performing of rites.

Saudi Arabia has spared no effort for the convenience of pilgrims, especially those from the UAE, he said.

Hajj is the fifth pillar of islam and the world's largest annual gathering of Muslims.

The pilgrims will spend the day on Mount Arafat. By sunset, they will move to the rocky plain of Muzdalifa to gather pebbles to throw at the stone columns symbolising the devil at Jamarat on Sunday, which marks the first day of Eid Al Adha, or the feast of sacrifice.