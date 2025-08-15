Open Menu

Aramco Signs $11 Billion Jafurah Midstream Deal With International Consortium

Faizan Hashmi Published August 15, 2025 | 02:30 AM

DHAHRAN, Saudi Arabia, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 15th Aug, 2025) Aramco has signed an $11 billion lease and leaseback deal involving its Jafurah gas processing facilities with a consortium of international investors, led by funds managed by Global Infrastructure Partners (GIP), a part of BlackRock.

Jafurah is the largest non-associated gas development in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, estimated to contain 229 trillion standard cubic feet of raw gas and 75 billion Stock Tank Barrels of condensate. It is a key component in Aramco’s plans to increase gas production capacity by 60% between 2021 and 2030, to meet rising demand, according to the Saudi Press Agency.

As part of the transaction a newly-formed subsidiary, Jafurah Midstream Gas Company (JMGC), will lease development and usage rights for the Jafurah Field Gas Plant and the Riyas NGL Fractionation Facility, and lease them back to Aramco for a period of 20 years.

JMGC will receive a tariff payable by Aramco in exchange for granting Aramco the exclusive right to receive, process and treat raw gas from Jafurah.

Aramco will hold a 51% majority stake in JMGC, with the remaining 49% held by investors led by GIP. The transaction, which will not impose any restrictions on Aramco’s production volumes, is expected to close as soon as practicable, subject to customary closing conditions.

