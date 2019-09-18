UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Aramco Will Meet Full Obligations To Customers This Month, Says Saudi Arabia's Energy Minister

Faizan Hashmi 1 hour ago Wed 18th September 2019 | 10:45 AM

Aramco will meet full obligations to customers this month, says Saudi Arabia's Energy Minister

Saudi Arabia's oil supply will return to what they were before last Saturday's attack on two oil facilities in Abqaiq and Khurais of Saudi Aramco, the country's Energy Minister Prince Abdulaziz Bin Salman said on Tuesday

JEDDAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 18th Sep, 2019) Saudi Arabia's oil supply will return to what they were before last Saturday's attack on two oil facilities in Abqaiq and Khurais of Saudi Aramco, the country's Energy Minister Prince Abdulaziz Bin Salman said on Tuesday.

During a press conference in Jeddah, attended by Aramco Chairman Yasir Al Rumayyan and CEO Amin Nasser, the Energy Minister explained the efforts made to enable the Saudi oil industry to overcome the impact of the act of "sabotage."

According to the Saudi Press Agency, he said, "In continuation of the Kingdom's announcement, this aggression resulted in the interruption of about 5.7 million barrels per day of crude oil production. Of these, 4.5 million barrels per day are from Abqaiq plants, where production is processed from several fields. The interruption of production also included about 2 billion cubic feet of associated gas, 1.3 billion cubic feet of dry gas, 500 million cubic feet of ethane and about half a million barrels of gas liquids."

He added that this interruption represents about half of the Kingdom's production of crude oil, equivalent to about 6% of global production. However, he stated that over the past two days, "the damage has been contained and more than half of the production which was disrupted as a result of this blatant sabotage has been recovered."

"So, Saudi Aramco will meet its full obligations to its customers this month, by withdrawing from its crude oil stocks and adjusting the mix of some oils," he explained.

The Kingdom's production capacity will return to 11 million barrels per day by the end of September, he said, and to 12 million barrels per day by the end of November.

Production of dry gas, ethane and gas liquids will gradually return to pre-aggression levels by the end of this month.

Locally, the minister added, the utilities sector - electricity and water desalination - were not affected by the interruption of gas supplies, nor were local market supplies of petroleum products. The petrochemical industry's supply of ethane has begun to recover gradually, with the understanding and cooperation of industry representatives.

He went on to state that the aggression that targeted the Kingdom and its oil sector is not only targeting the Kingdom, but will have a negative impact on the global economy and the security of energy supplies.

The attack has impacted both the financial and commodity markets and increased the pessimistic outlook on the growth prospects of the global economy, he said.

Aramco's Chairman Yasser Al Rumayyan, said that the attacks on the Aramco plants "will not delay the initial public offering of Aramco and will not delay its preparations."

The planned IPO of the national oil giant will be ready in the next 12 months and the Kingdom is committed to the listing, he added.

Meanwhile, the company's President and CEO Amin Nasser talked about the restoration of Saudi Aramco's full production capacity.

He said that in an act of "exceptional loyalty", many of the company's retired employees, both Saudis and non-Saudis, have expressed their desire to join the support teams on a voluntary basis.

Related Topics

Attack Electricity Water Jeddah Company Oil Saudi Saudi Arabia September November Stocks Gas Market From Industry Billion Million

Recent Stories

Celebrating its 10th year, Ice Warrior Challenge p ..

8 minutes ago

Vivo Launches the New S1 for Rs. 35,999 Undisputed ..

8 minutes ago

Modi can't defeat Kashmiris courage: PTI leader

24 minutes ago

China hopes for peaceful resolution of Kashmir iss ..

24 minutes ago

One third Pakistanis (34%) believe that China will ..

35 minutes ago

European Parliament slams India for denying Kashmi ..

28 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.