Aramex launches Aramex Spot, expands delivery options in KSA and UAE

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 17th Nov, 2019) Aramex, a leading global provider of comprehensive logistics and transportation solutions, today announced the launch of its latest last mile delivery solution, Aramex Spot, across Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates, as part of the company’s commitment to strengthen its last mile capabilities, while remaining committed to its asset light structure.

As part of its efforts to enhance customer service and to accommodate the growing demand for more pick-up options, Aramex has partnered with commercial locations to utilise their outlets as convenient PUDO locations for its customer shipments.

The rollout of Aramex Spot is built on the back of growing customer expectations within the e-Commerce industry.

Aramex has already partnered with commercial locations and expects to grow to 150 spot locations across the KSA and UAE by the end of 2020.

"This latest addition to our last mile delivery solutions will allow end recipients to conveniently pick-up their shipments from a nearby supermarket, pharmacy or other commercial outlets. We believe this is incredibly important, and is in line with our strategy to increase operational efficiency, while enhancing the customer experience through innovative solutions. As for the spot locations, they will benefit from the compensation they will receive per shipment and the increased footfall our customers will drive to their locations," said Iyad Kamal, Chief Operating Officer of Aramex.

The debut of Aramex Spot follows Aramex’s successful launch of Aramex Fleet in December 2018 and WhatsApp for business in October 2018, which are efforts to enhance the customer experience, as well as digitise and simplify the end-to-end shipment journey.