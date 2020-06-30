Aramex, Mubadala Healthcare to provide door-to-door medical supplies service

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 30th Jun, 2020) Aramex on Tuesday announced that it has partnered with Mubadala Healthcare, a unit of Mubadala, to distribute door-to-door critical medical supplies to patients across the UAE.

Under the agreement, Aramex will collaborate with participating hospitals under Mubadala’s Healthcare portfolio including Imperial College London Diabetes Centre, Healthpoint and Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi for next day delivery of over-the-counter drugs, prescription-only medicines, and nutritional feed to affected patients that are recovering outside of hospital facilities.

Through the partnership, up to 2,000 patients across the UAE will receive the necessary medical supplies they need to recover, which will help alleviate pressure on the healthcare system and ensure government-mandated physical distancing protocols are respected.

Commenting on the partnership, Anas Hijjawi, Chief Commercial Officer at Aramex, said that it is necessary to have the operational scale and expertise to be able to handle such crucial deliveries in a safe, consistent and timely manner.

Aramex has deployed highly specialised vehicles that are quality assured and temperature-controlled to deliver critical medical supplies and the fleet is equipped with the technology and protective gear to be able to carry out the deliveries with utmost safety and care.

"We would like to thank the Aramex team and other front liners for their unwavering dedication and commitment during these stressful times and wish all those who have been impacted a speedy recovery," he added.

In turn, Hasan Jasem Al Nowais, Senior Vice President at Mubadala Healthcare, said, "As part of Mubadala’s #WeAreDedicated initiative, Mubadala Healthcare facilities are always looking for opportunities to ramp up their services to the community by making impactful partnerships with local entities and authorities to protect the safety of everyone and provide the highest standards of patient and caregiver care."