UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Aramex, Mubadala Healthcare To Provide Door-to-door Medical Supplies Service

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Tue 30th June 2020 | 01:00 PM

Aramex, Mubadala Healthcare to provide door-to-door medical supplies service

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 30th Jun, 2020) Aramex on Tuesday announced that it has partnered with Mubadala Healthcare, a unit of Mubadala, to distribute door-to-door critical medical supplies to patients across the UAE.

Under the agreement, Aramex will collaborate with participating hospitals under Mubadala’s Healthcare portfolio including Imperial College London Diabetes Centre, Healthpoint and Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi for next day delivery of over-the-counter drugs, prescription-only medicines, and nutritional feed to affected patients that are recovering outside of hospital facilities.

Through the partnership, up to 2,000 patients across the UAE will receive the necessary medical supplies they need to recover, which will help alleviate pressure on the healthcare system and ensure government-mandated physical distancing protocols are respected.

Commenting on the partnership, Anas Hijjawi, Chief Commercial Officer at Aramex, said that it is necessary to have the operational scale and expertise to be able to handle such crucial deliveries in a safe, consistent and timely manner.

Aramex has deployed highly specialised vehicles that are quality assured and temperature-controlled to deliver critical medical supplies and the fleet is equipped with the technology and protective gear to be able to carry out the deliveries with utmost safety and care.

"We would like to thank the Aramex team and other front liners for their unwavering dedication and commitment during these stressful times and wish all those who have been impacted a speedy recovery," he added.

In turn, Hasan Jasem Al Nowais, Senior Vice President at Mubadala Healthcare, said, "As part of Mubadala’s #WeAreDedicated initiative, Mubadala Healthcare facilities are always looking for opportunities to ramp up their services to the community by making impactful partnerships with local entities and authorities to protect the safety of everyone and provide the highest standards of patient and caregiver care."

Related Topics

Technology Drugs UAE Abu Dhabi Vehicles London Cleveland All Agreement

Recent Stories

Realme X3 SuperZoom Starry Mode Guidelines

2 minutes ago

OPEC daily basket price stood at $37.33 a barrel M ..

31 minutes ago

Norwegian Air Scraps 97 Boeing Orders, Claims Comp ..

21 minutes ago

IOK reports another COVID-19 death, toll rises to ..

22 minutes ago

Pakistan reports 3,096 more coronavirus recoveries

46 minutes ago

UAE leaders congratulate President of Congo on Ind ..

46 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.